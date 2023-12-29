 Skip to main content
Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop with an RTX 3070 Ti is $1,400 off

You should be prepared to spend some serious cash if you want to get a powerful machine from gaming laptop deals, but if you know where to look, you can enjoy significant savings with your purchase. Here’s an offer that may get you to pull the trigger quickly — the Razer Blade 17 with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card for $2,000, after a $1,400 discount from Razer on its original price of $3,400. You’re going to lose this chance to buy this gaming laptop at 41% off if you keep delaying your purchase though, so hurry up and proceed with the transaction.

Why you should buy the Razer Blade 17 gaming laptop

The Razer Blade 17 is packed with powerful components for performance that will challenge the best gaming laptops. Its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card combines with the 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor and 16GB of RAM so that you can run the best PC games without any issues, while its 1TB SSD with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded gives you enough space to install several AAA titles with all the necessary updates and optional DLCs. The Razer Blade 17 also offers an extensive suite of ports and an excellent build quality, which is important if you’re planning to bring it with you at all times.

Another selling point of the Razer Blade 17 is its relatively large 17.3-inch screen with QHD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. We compared the Razer Blade 17 and Dell XPS 17 because of their similar display sizes, and while the Dell XPS 17 comes out as the better mainstream laptop, the Razer Blade 17 is the obvious choice if the primary purpose of your new 17-inch laptop is to play video games.

If you want a powerful gaming laptop that will stay ahead of the requirements of upcoming PC games for several years, you can’t go wrong with the Razer Blade 17. This version with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card is currently on sale from Razer for $2,000, for savings of $1,400 on its sticker price of $3,400. We’re not sure how much time is remaining before this offer expires, so if you want to get the Razer Blade 17 with a 41% discount, you should stop hesitating and push through with your purchase immediately.

