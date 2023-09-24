Razer has a reputation for making some of the best gaming laptops and peripherals on the market and is often viewed as the high-end equivalent of the gaming market, in the same vein as Apple or Mercedes. What you may not know is that Razer also makes high-end gaming monitors, and the Razer Raptor 27 is an excellent example of it, as it has a lot of great features under the hood that any gamer would love. While it usually comes at the steep cost of $800, Razer is offering a massive discount on it of %50, meaning you can grab the Raptor 27 for just $400, which is a steal.

Why you should buy the Razer Raptor 27

Right off the bat, one of the things that let the Raptor 27 compete with the best gaming monitors is the impressive 165Hz refresh rate at 1440p resolution. That means you get a lot of room to adjust whether you want a higher resolution for single-layer games or a higher refresh rate for multiplayer and action-packed games where each frame counts. Or, if you have one of the best GPUs right now, such as the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, you can easily push both the refresh rate and resolution to their limits, even on the highest graphical settings.

Regardless of which GPU you have, the Raptor 27 supports NVIDIA G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium, both of which help avoid things like screen tearing and ghosting when playing games. We’re also impressed to see the 4ms gray-to-gray response time and the 1ms MPRT response time with the Ultra Low Motion Blur mode enabled. As for color reproduction, the Raptor 27 can handle 95% of the DCI-P3 gamut, and it even comes with HDR 400; although HDR at that brightness is not always the best, it’s a nice addition nonetheless.

All in all, the Razer Raptor 27 is a high-end gaming monitor that’s well suited for both multiplayer and solo gaming and will fit pretty much any mid-range gaming PC or higher quite well. Again, be sure to take advantage of Razer’s discount, bringing the Raptor 27 down to $400 from $800, and if you’re not entirely convinced by it, there are a few other great monitor deals you can check out.

