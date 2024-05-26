If you have one of the best GPUs on the market, such as the RTX 4080, then you’re going to need to back it up with a powerful gaming monitor like the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8. Samsung makes some of the best gaming monitors on the market, and while they can be pretty expensive, luckily, there are some great early Memorial Day deals you can take advantage of. For example, you can snag the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 right now from Samsung for just $850 rather than the usual $1,300 it goes for.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Odyssey Neo G8

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 has a lot of excellent features, which is great given it has a pretty high price tag too. Probably one of the most impressive parts is the fact that it can hit a whopping 240Hz refresh rate at 4K, which is rare for that resolution and perfect if you’re running something like an RTX 4090. Of course, even with the most powerful graphics card on the market, it’s doubtful you’ll hit that refresh rate at the highest graphical settings, but at least you do have the option to prioritize refresh rate or graphics. The high specs also make the monitor pretty future-proof, at least for the next generation of GPUs, maybe even two.

The Odyssey Neo G8 also has a 1ms GtG response time, which is really fast and perfect if you need something to play games at a competitive level. Similarly important to visual quality is the AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, so you can avoid things like tearing or ghosting of images when running really high framerates. It’s also worth noting that it comes with HDR 2000, although it’s worth noting that HDR on monitors is not quite the same on a TV. Even so, HDR 2000 comes pretty close, and with the 1000R curve, you’ll feel pretty immersed with this massive screen in front of you.

While the Odyssey Neo G8 is pretty expensive, even with the discount from Samsung bringing it down to $850, it’s well worth every penny, especially if you need something high-end. On the other hand, if it’s still a bit too much for your needs, check out some of these other great monitor deals.

