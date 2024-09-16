 Skip to main content
Need to upgrade your storage? This Samsung 4TB hard drive is 44% off

By
Samsung T7 Shield hard drive on a counter.
Jacob Roach / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

There’s never enough storage space in today’s digital age, and buying an external hard drive is one of the most popular solutions. If you want proper protection for your files, we highly recommend going for the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD, especially since its 4TB model is on sale from Amazon with a 44% discount. In a limited-time offer, you can get the storage device for $282 instead of $500, for savings of $218. There’s no telling when the bargain ends though, so if you’re interested, you should probably make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD

The focus of the Samsung T7 Shield, as you can guess from its name, is durability, so you can trust it if you need an external SSD that will protect your important files in all ways imaginable. The rugged design provides drop resistance for falls from as high as 9.8 feet, and it also has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance to withstand the elements. The portable SSD also offers hardware-based AES-256 encryption that you can set up through the Samsung Magician software.

The Samsung T7 Shield is based on the Samsung T7, which we’ve tagged as the best all-around option in our list of the best external hard drives. They’re the same under the hood — beneath the rugged exterior, you’re getting an extremely fast portable SSD with read speeds of up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1,000 MB/s. Compatibility with your devices won’t be a problem, as USB 3.2 Gen 2 works with PC, Mac, and Android, among other popular platforms.

Not all external hard drive deals will give you large capacities and dependable protection for your files. If you’re willing to shell out for these features, you’ve got to go with the Samsung T7 Shield. You’re in line for massive savings though, as the 4TB model of the portable SSD is down to $282 from Amazon following a $218 discount on its original price of $500. The offer may expire as soon as tomorrow though, so we highly recommend completing your purchase for the Samsung T7 Shield portable SSD as soon as possible.

