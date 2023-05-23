 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 17-inch laptop is $300 in the HP Memorial Day sale

Aaron Mamiit
By
A woman video chats with her friends on an HP Envy laptop.

Being able to find an inexpensive laptop that also sports a 17-inch screen is a fairly rare thing. Luckily, HP has one of the better laptop deals around for anyone seeking exactly that. Right now, you can buy a HP 17-inch laptop for under $300 as part of the HP Memorial Day sales. Sure, it’s not the fastest of laptops around but if you’re all about having as big a screen as possible to see all your work on, you’ll love this deal.

As with all deals, it’s unlikely this laptop is going to stay this price for very long. While other discounts may occur, this is a particularly cheap HP laptop deal. If you’ve been waiting to buy a new and inexpensive laptop, and you’ve been keen to get as big a screen as possible, this is your chance. Snap it up now and enjoy all the benefits that come from a HD+ resolution and a sizeable 17.3-inch screen without having to spend a fortune. Want to know more? Keep reading while we tell you all about the rest of the hardware, or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the 17-inch HP Laptop 17z

While the HP Laptop 17z won’t be blowing away the best laptops in terms of performance, it’s more than enough to handle everyday functions with its AMD Athlon Gold 7220U processor and integrated AMD Radeon Graphics. It’s also equipped with 8GB of RAM, which is the sweet spot for most users, according to our laptop buying guide. There’s ample space for your files on the device’s 128GB SSD, which comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded so that you can start using the laptop as soon as you power it on.

Related

True to its name, the HP 17.3-inch laptop features a 17.3-inch display with HD+ resolution, and it’s designed with a lift hinge that raises the device to a more comfortable typing angle while the screen is open. If you’re always on the go, HP’s Fast Charge technology will make sure that the laptop’s battery will never get depleted as it can restore 50% after just 45 minutes of being plugged in, and if you’re planning to join online meetings and make video calls, you’ll look and sound clear with the help of the device’s HP True Vision 720p HD camera with dual-array digital microphones.

In one of today’s best laptop deals, you can get the HP Laptop 17z for just $300 instead of $500 after a $200 price cut from HP. It’s part of a weekend flash sale, but we’re not sure if it will be available until the end because we’re expecting a lot of demand for this particular offer. If the HP Laptop 17z fits your needs, you’ll need to buy it as soon as possible if you want to have it delivered to your doorstep for much cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Flash sale knocks $53 off the SanDisk Extreme Portable 1TB SSD
SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD sitting next to keys.

Running out of room to store photos, videos and Word documents? Don't sacrifice any important files just to clear up some space. Portable SSDs are super cheap and getting cheaper. For instance, right now you can grab the 1TB SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD for only $85, a $53 discount off its usual price. Read more about it below, but don't wait too long to grab it or it might sell out.

Why you should buy the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD
SanDisk, a trusted name for all kinds of storage devices and a mainstay in our list of the best external hard drives, promises nothing less than the best security for the files that you save on the SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD. It features a durable shell that's supported by drop protection, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, X-ray resistance, and shock resistance. There's also a carabiner loop so you can hook the portable SSD to your belt loop or backpack, since you shouldn't be worried about any damage from taking it with you while you're on the go.

Read more
Get this Alienware gaming laptop with an RTX 3050 while it’s $500 off
Alienware x14 gaming laptop with an Alienware logo.

There are all kinds of laptop deals online, but not all of them will cater to the needs of gamers like the Alienware x14 gaming laptop. It's currently an even more tempting purchase due to a $500 discount from Dell, which pulls the machine's price down to $1,000 from its original price of $1,500. There's still a few days left before the offer expires, but since there's a chance that stocks get depleted before then, you'll want to add the gaming laptop to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

Why you should buy the Alienware x14 gaming laptop
Even with the launch of the Alienware x14 R2, the Alienware x14 is still a worthwhile investment even just for its extremely thin form factor. At 0.57 of an inch, it's the thinnest gaming laptop that you can buy, and with a weight of about 4 lbs., it's easy to carry with you wherever you go. The Alienware x14 doesn't sacrifice performance for this design though, as it's powered by the 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM that's recommended for gamers by our guide on how much RAM do you need. With these specifications, this gaming laptop won't have trouble running the best PC games.

Read more
Samsung’s 49-inch curved QLED gaming monitor is $400 off today
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.

Your investment in gaming PC deals needs a proper display, because you wouldn't want a powerful machine to be hampered by an outdated screen. If you've got enough budget for one of the top monitor deals that you can shop right now, you should go for the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor. It's currently available from Samsung for $1,100, following a $400 discount on its original price of $1,500. We're not sure how much time is left on the offer though, so you need to complete your purchase today if you don't want to miss out.

Why you should buy the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor
The Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor features a 49-inch screen with QHD resolution and HDR 1000, which will let you appreciate even the smallest details of the best PC games. It also features QLED technology, which is one of the calling cards of Samsung as one of the best TV brands, bringing it into the gaming monitor space for deep blacks and vivid colors while you play. The Samsung Odyssey G9 provides the screen space of two 27-inch panels, for a more encompassing view of the action.

Read more