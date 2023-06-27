This Asus gaming laptop is discounted from $1,400 to $800

Today gamers with eyes out for one of the best gaming laptops should consider some savings and look to the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop. This is one of the more popular options among gamers in search of a nice balance of power and affordability, and it’s going for just $800 at Best Buy. This is a savings of $600 from its regular price of $1,400, and free shipping is included with a purchase. You can also pick it up in person at your nearest Best Buy in many areas.

Why you should buy the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop

Asus has been making itself known amongst gamers the last few years, with laptops like the Asus ROG Zephyrus hitting a sweet spot when it comes to both performance and price. This 14-inch gaming laptop comes packed with power, as it features an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 processor and the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card. This graphics card comes with 6GB of its own dedicated RAM, and it works with the processor to create a snappy, responsive gaming experience. The display’s 144Hz refresh rate also chips in to prevent lag or choppy playback, even in the most intense gaming situations.

The display itself comes in at 14 inches and Full HD resolution, and one of the unique things about this laptop is the ROG Intelligent Cooling system. This is something that should attract gamers who play for long stretches at a time, as intelligent and dynamic cooling modes let the system automatically choose between different cooling modes. The laptop can recognize the demands you’re putting on the processor and graphics card and adjust accordingly, keeping you gaming at full throttle even after hours of intense action with the best PC games. Windows 11 comes pre-installed with this laptop, making it not only a great option for gamers, but for anyone who wants a competent laptop for whatever the day may bring.

You can grab the Asus ROG Zephyrus 14-inch gaming laptop for just $800 at Best Buy right now. This keeps an extra $600 in your pocket, as it typically costs $1,400. Best Buy is including free shipping with a purchase and in-store pickup is available in many areas.

