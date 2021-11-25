Which Chromebook should you buy on Black Friday 2021?

Chromebooks are a popular item to search through the best Black Friday deals for, primarily because of how cheap they are. But the best Black Friday Chromebook deals aren’t necessarily the rock bottom cheapest. They strike a balance between quality and price, offering a Chromebook that you won’t regret buying a year from now.

Which Chromebook should you buy on Black Friday?

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5

Like Windows laptops, there are a wide variety of options for Chromebooks these days. They range in price from just a couple hundred dollars up to well over $1,000. The best Black Friday Chromebook deals to look out for, however, are the midrange Chromebooks that are heavily discounted. If it has a 1080p screen and an Intel Core processor, it’s bound to be a decent option.

One Chromebook that represents this trend best is the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. It has both a 1080p screen and an Intel Core i3 processor, despite often getting significant price cuts. This 13-inch Chromebook is a great example of why the best Chromebooks can be such a great option for budget-minded laptop buyers. It looks every bit as sleek and modern as a Lenovo laptop that might cost hundreds of dollars more if it ran Windows.

You’ll also find that Chromebooks tend to do much more with the hardware available. Because of how light and efficient the operating system is, Chromebooks don’t tend to require as much memory or as powerful of processors. That’s what makes the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 such a great option for students and anyone else who does the entirety of their work in a web browser.

Pixelbook Go

If you’re looking for something with a bit more polish, I always recommend the Google Pixelbook Go. It has a better screen than the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 and is quite a bit more portable as well. I like the unique design of the Pixelbook Go as well, which features an extremely thin chassis with soft, rounded corners.

The Pixelbook Go comes in a variety of configurations, though you’ll notice it’s more expensive than other Chromebooks too. What does that extra cost get you? Well, in the case of the Pixelbook Go, it has a much better touchpad, a more tactile keyboard, and excellent battery life.

