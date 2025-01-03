What to expect at CES 2025: drone-launching vans, mondo TVs, AI everywhere

Table of Contents Table of Contents Computing AV Mobile Smart home Cars

With 2024 behind us, all eyes in tech turn to Las Vegas, where tech monoliths and scrappy startups alike are suiting up to give us a glimpse of the future. What tech trends will set the world afire in 2025? While we won’t know all the details until we hit the carpets of the Las Vegas Convention Center, our team of reports and editors have had an ear to the ground for months. And we have a pretty good idea what’s headed your way.

Here’s a sneak peek at all the gizmos, vehicles, technologies, and spectacles we expect to light up Las Vegas next week.

Computing

CES is going to be huge for the PC world. First off, we’re expecting some long-awaited GPU announcements from Nvidia and AMD, both of which were rumored to have delayed their products from 2024. With Nvidia having reached new heights of success in 2024 in the AI world, PC gamers have been left wondering in both trepidation and wonder what the RTX 50-series GPUs will bring to their systems. We’re all hoping to find out during Nvidia’s keynote presentation at 6:30 p.m. PT on January 6, where all eyes will be on CEO Jensen Huang.

Of course, AMD, Intel, and Qualcomm will all be present as well, fighting for CPU and GPU dominance in laptops in a horse race that has never been so tight. You can expect the various PC makers to show up strong as well, including Lenovo, HP, Razer, MSI, Gigabyte, and many more, all bringing their latest and greatest laptops to the show, hoping to wow the world with cutting-edge designs, next-level technology, and yes, AI galore. Whether it’s flashy desktop PCs, sleek business laptops, or powerful gaming laptops, the products that launch at CES will set the tone for the rest of the year, giving us a glimpse at what’s ahead.

Beyond these high-profile launches, I’m personally excited for the more experimental side of computing too. Maybe we’ll get more wacky laptops with foldable screens. Or how about some more advanced 3D displays that don’t require glasses? Or maybe even a major step forward in XR headsets and VR? You just never know what company will show up taking a leap into the future. That’s exactly what keeps us coming back every year.

— Luke Larsen

AV

CES 2025 has its work cut out for it if it’s to one-up CES 2024’s TV exhibition, but we expect some pretty huge announcements — literally.

CES 2024 teased the biggest and brightest consumer TVs ever to come to market. While previous years have seen plenty of so-called “vapor-ware” TVs — the sort of ambitious prototypes never to appear on store shelves — Hisense managed to bring its massively bright and beautiful 110-inch UX TV to market, while, not to be outdone, TCL put a gargantuan 115-inch QM891G into some lucky customers’ homes. And we got to review both.

At CES 2025, we expect to see a similar game of one-upmanship play out between Hisense and TCL, with TVs even larger and brighter than before — if only by a few inches and nits. More generally speaking, screen sizes 98 inches and up are bound to be featured prominently, as larger screen sizes surge in sales globally.

But TVs won’t just get bigger and brighter. At least one major brand will take a stab at innovating mini-LED backlight technology for LCD TVs. OLED TV should see impressive — if incremental — improvements in brightness and color reproduction. We also expect to see dramatic increases in refresh rates, challenging PC monitors for high-end gaming performance.

While larger, brighter, faster TVs will take center stage, don’t yet count out projectors. Ultra short throw — aka UST — projectors will see significant improvements in brightness capabilities and color gamut, bringing large-screen options to folks who could never hope to fit a large-screen TV up their stairwells or through their doorways.

As for micro-LED technology, we expect to see plenty on display, both of the conventional and transparent variety, though we remain somewhat cool on whether micro-LED TVs will come down in size and price enough to see their way to electronics retailers.

All told it should be an exciting year for TV technology, and we look forward to bringing you up close and personal to all the latest and greatest both from the top brands you know and a few up-and-comers we expect to break into the market this year.

— Caleb Denison

Mobile

While the days of Samsung and Apple launching new phones at CES may be long gone, that’s not to say mobile is dead at the tech trade show. It may not be as prevalent as it once was, but there’s still plenty of interesting mobile tech to see. You have to look a bit harder than you used to, but that’s precisely why we’re headed to Vegas — so we can find CES 2025’s coolest mobile tech and share it with you.

AI gadgets like the Rabbit R1 and Humane AI Pin were big talking points of CES 2024. Expect more AI gizmos at CES 2025, whether that be AI-equipped smart glasses, smartwatches, or other form factors. There weren’t many success stories for AI hardware in 2024, but that hasn’t stopped new devices from being released, and we should see plenty more at this year’s CES.

Beyond the AI craze, expect new releases from smaller smartphone and wearable brands. TCL is a regular guest at CES and often has new phones and tablets to showcase. It’s recently had a large focus on mobile devices with special Nxtpaper screens, and it’s safe to say we’ll see more of that.

On the wearable front, we should see plenty of smart rings from a myriad of brands. Amazfit made waves at CES 2024 with its Helio Ring announcement, as did Movano with its Evie Ring. The smart ring market had a breakout year in 2024, and CES 2025 is the perfect place to see where it’s headed next in the new year.

Finally, while OnePlus isn’t part of CES 2025, it is making one of the biggest mobile announcements during the same week. The OnePlus 13 and 13R are both set to be revealed on January 7, and if they’re anything like their predecessors, they’ll be two of the year’s biggest smartphone releases.

— Joe Maring

Smart home

The past 12 months brought us heaps of cool smart home gadgets — from the overpowered Roborock Qrevo Curv to the premium Ring Battery Doorbell Pro, the segment made big strides in 2024. We’re looking forward to even more innovation at CES 2025, where today’s biggest players will show off all the smart home tech we can look forward to in the coming year.

Robot vacuums are constantly evolving, and we’re expecting CES 2025 to be a pivotal moment for the automated assistants. Last year’s Qrevo Curv was capable of climbing thresholds up to 4cm, and we’re expecting robot vacuums to become even more athletic in 2025. While it’s unlikely we’ll get something that can truly climb stairs, it’d be great to see movement in that direction. Of course, you’ll also get the usual assortment of enhanced suction power, better sensors, and quieter base stations. And since brands like Ecovacs, Roborock, and Narwal are always testing out new concepts, don’t be surprised if we see some strange new capabilities on the robot vacuums debuted in Las Vegas.

CES 2025 could also bring updates for long-awaited home bots like Amazon Astro and Samsung Ballie. Enabots also launched a quirky home bot in 2024, and while it wasn’t perfect, it laid the groundwork for what could become a great addition to any household. Home bots are one of the most exciting parts of a smart home, and a look at where they’re heading is bound to be a highlight of this year’s show.

As for what else will be on display? Pretty much everything. We’re not quite sure what will steal the spotlight this year, but it’s always exciting to see what Ring, Nest, LG, and Eufy are cooking up. Along with products arriving later this year, CES is a great place to showcase where we’re heading — so there’s a good chance we’ll get sneak peeks at futuristic smart home tech that’s just over the horizon.

— Jon Bitner

Cars

Headlines may have fretted over declining EV sales in 2024 and the impact of evaporating EV rebates, but don’t expect today’s market hiccups to dampen tomorrow’s dreams. The future is unabashedly electric.

Honda will return to CES with a pair of 0 Series EVs similar to the ones it showed off last year, which it has already teased in a photo. One is unmistakably an evolution of the Saloon, an already-iconic design that looks straight out of Cyberpunk 2077. The other has a more SUV-ish stature, which may make it smaller than last year’s Space Hub Concept. And for the third year in a row, we’ll get another peek at the Afeela, a joint lovechild of Honda and Sony that promises to be a theater on wheels.

Speaking of screens, sprawling in-car screens have been a staple of CES for years, and this year the trend continues ever larger. BMW will show off “the first-ever BMW Panoramic iDrive display,” and Hyundai Mobis (partmaker for its better-known corporate parent) will demonstrate its Full Windshield Holographic Display, which we hope to see in the flesh for ourselves.

Not all innovations will come as cars. Suzuki will crash CES for its first time ever, with a slate of autonomous mobility concepts from snow removal drones to delivery vehicles.

And since CES wouldn’t be complete without something totally wild, roll your eyes skyward for XPeng’s Land Aircraft Carrier, or LAC. The six-wheeled EV serves as a launch pad for a two-seat EVTOL — Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicle — which also recharges from the “Mothership.” Absurd as it may seem, we’ve already seen several real-life EVTOL demo flights at CES, and XPeng has already flown this thing in China.

— Nick Mokey