From $500 to $210: This Segway electric scooter is $290 off for Prime Day

The Segway Ninebot electric scooter on a white background.

Gas is getting expensive. All around the world people are exploring alternative transportation methods that are cheaper, better for the environment, and more fun. One method that has exploded recently is the electric scooter. E-scooter ride share apps have descended on cities. If you’ve tried one out and want to get your own, Prime Day deals provide a great opportunity to snag one for cheap. Right now the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter is down to just $210 from its usual price of $500. That’s over 50% off! It’s also the lowest price it has ever been. Before this, the cheapest it’s ever been is $295. Read more about the scooter below, then check out the deal yourself before Prime Day is over.

Why you should buy the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter on Prime Day

Segway is most famous for the two-wheeled balancing devices that got popular in the mid-2000s. They were seen as futuristic and a bit goofy. They never really took off, and the similar but less goofy (if more unstable) hoverboards were the devices that blew up (figuratively and literally). Today we see Segways mostly in science fiction movies and on city sightseeing tours. They were discontinued in 2020.

But since Segway was purchased by Ninebot, the company has been producing a different kind of two-wheeled balancing vehicle: electric scooters. This Kickscooter model is one of the cheaper ones. It has a motor with a max power output of 500W, making it good for short commutes at nominal speeds. It has a top speed of 15.5 MPH, meaning you have to ride it in the bike lane. It can run for just over 17 miles before running out of juice, so make sure to plan your route out before you use it. It has some nice features, like the ability to fold in half for storage and carrying. It also has built-in lights, two in the front and one in the back. That makes night riding a lot safer — but make sure to wear a helmet. There are some cool accessories you can add to it, like the Segway engine speaker, which simulates the sound of a combustion engine.

You can grab the Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter for just $210 as part of Prime Day electric scooter deals. They are usually $500, so this is a fantastic deal you shouldn’t let pass you by.

