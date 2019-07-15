Amazon drops up to 40% off on Marmot sleeping bags for Prime Day

Share

On this day, the 48-hour duration of Prime Day officially started and we are all excited to dig in the best deals among thousands of items currently on sale. If you are planning an outdoor trip with the whole family but you still lack essentials such as camping tents or sleeping bags, Amazon is offering a reduced price of up to 40% off on various sizes of Marmot Mummy Sleeping Bags so you might check that out.

Compared to the usual rectangular shape, a mummy-style sleeping bag is more compact and form fitting. It is extra effective in cold weather as they are fully closed. This style is also lighter and less bulky, making them ideal for backpacking and backcountry camping. To help you save the time of searching, we have listed all the Marmot Mummy Sleeping Bags that are currently discounted on Prime Day.

Marmont Mummy Sleeping Bag for Men

Introducing its SpiraFil high-loft insulation, the Trestles 30 Mummy-style Sleeping Bag maintains an excellent warmth, gentleness, and compressibility with combined moisture protection and synthetic insulation. It is EN rated as suitable for men to the lower limit of around 30-degrees Fahrenheit. It is colored green and has a full-length, locking YKK two-way zipper for easy access.

The Ironwood 30 Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag also has a 30-degree Fahrenheit rating but it comes in bomber green with steel onyx color. Compared to the Trestles 30, this sleeping bag has a fill power rating of 650 and ground-level side seams wrap around the body for maximum warmth.

If you need a down bag for lower temperature under the limit of about 20-degrees Fahrenheit, the Ironwood 20 Mummy is right for you. Just like the Ironwood 30, it also features 650 fill power down insulation with water-resistant Down Defender to keep you warm and dry in cold and humid conditions. It comes in denim and steel onyx color.

Marmot Trestles 30 Mummy Sleeping Bag, Green (30-degree rating) – $76 ($33 off) from Amazon Prime Day Deal

Marmot Ironwood 30 Mummy Lightweight Sleeping Bag, Bomber Green/Steel Onyx (30-degree rating) – $125 ($54 off) From Amazon Prime Day Deal

Marmot Ironwood 20 Mummy Sleeping Bag, Denim/Steel Onyx (20-degree rating) – $139 ($60 off) from Amazon Prime Day Deal

Marmot Mummy Sleeping Bag for Women

With female-specific fit, the Lozen 30 Women’s Lightweight Sleeping Bag is a great option for women. It has an anatomically shaped foot box for more wiggle room and less heat buildup while its nautilus multi-baffle hood design limits heat loss from your head. It is available in late night with steel onyx color.

For women standing 6 feet tall, the Lozen 30 Long Women’s Lightweight Sleeping Bag is for you. It is basically the same as the other Lozen 30, only lengthier.

Marmot Lozen 30 Women’s Lightweight Sleeping Bag, Late Night/Steel Onyx (30-degree rating) – $139 ($60 off) from Amazon Prime Day Deal

Marmot Lozen 30 Long Women’s Lightweight Sleeping Bag, Late Night/Steel Onyx (30-degree Rating) – $153 ($66 off) from Amazon Prime Day Deal

Marmot Mummy Sleeping Bag for Kids

For a complete family outdoor getaway, Amazon also offers decreased prices for Marmot down bags for kids. The Trestles 30 Kids’ Mummy Sleeping Bag insulates against cold, thanks to its SpiraFil high-loft insulation. It features a unique mixture of large, spiral-shaped hollow fibers, and small polyester fibers.

The Voyager Jr. 40 Kids’ Mummy Sleeping Bag is EN tested to give a relaxed night’s sleep at temperatures as low as 40-degrees Fahrenheit. It is highly compressible and has a full-length, two-way locking zipper, a Snagless draft tube, and a blanket-like construction for all-night rest.

Marmot Trestles 30 Kids’ Mummy Sleeping Bag, Blue (30-degree rating) – $55 ($24 off) from Amazon Prime Day Deal

Marmot Voyager Jr. 40 Kids’ Mummy Sleeping Bag, Red (40-degree rating) – $47 ($32 off) from Amazon Prime Day Deal

Looking for other great stuff? Visit our Prime Day deals page to discover more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.