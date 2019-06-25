Best Prime Day camping deals: What to expect from Amazon in 2019

Digital Trends
Given that Amazon Prime Day is happening over two days this year — July 15-16  — versus the one-day sales of years past, this year’s event is likely to be bigger than ever before. And like previous Prime Day sales, we fully expect a whole lot of camping gear to be available at great prices, so now’s a good a time as ever to get your pocketbooks ready.

Outdoor gear sells surprisingly well on Prime Day, and one gadget — the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter — was actually one of the bestselling items of Prime Day 2018. This year, we’re sure to see deals on tents, backpacks, sleeping bags, and more. But if you’re planning a July 4th camping getaway, we have several great deals happening right now.

Best camping deals going on now

You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to snag some great deals on camping gear. We’ve searched around Amazon and found a few great sales ahead of Prime Day that you might want to check out.

Coleman 6-Person Sundome Tent – $72

best prime day camping deals coleman sundome tent lifestyle
We’ve uncovered a great deal on the Coleman Sundome Tent. Normally $137, this tent has been marked down to just $72.  This tent is huge: With a floor space of 10 feet by 10 feet and a six-foot-high ceiling, it will sleep up to six, and can hold two queen-size airbeds inside.

Setup of the tent takes just 10 minutes, and a Rainfly awning provides additional shade and protection from the weather, keeping you dry and comfy inside. Large windows and floor venting help to keep air circulating inside, and plenty of storage is provided to protect all your gear.

Coleman Palmetto Cool Weather Adult Sleeping Bag – $27

best prime day camping deals coleman palmetto sleeping bag
After you’ve bought the tent above, you’ll need somewhere to sleep. The Coleman Palmetto sleeping bag is a fraction of the price of many otherhigh-quality, cold-weather-rated sleeping bags. Normally $40, the Palmetto is on sale for $27.

Coleman recommends the Palmetto for camping trips where nighttime lows are between 20 and 40 degrees Fahrenheit. It provides enough room inside for people up to six feet in height. The Palmetto’s construction also prevents the insulation inside from shifting around, meaning you’ll get many years of use before needing to replace it — and it’s also machine washable, too.

PeakPlus Tactical Flashlight – $17

best prime day camping deals peakplus tactical flashlight kit

Amazon’s deal on the PeakPlus Tactical Flashlight is a pretty good one. Not only do you get the flashlight itself, but also a rechargeable battery and sleeve, a charger, a case, and a AAA battery holder. You can choose to either run the flashlight off the rechargeable battery or 3 AAA batteries using the battery holder.

You can also choose from several different lighting modes including low, medium ,and full brightness, as well as strobe and SOS modes. The spotlight can illuminate objects up to 600 feet ahead, and the floodlight function provides bright illumination over a wider (but considerably shorter) area. Normally $27, the PeakPlus kit is currently only $17.

Osprey Packs Talon 44 Men’s Hiking Backpack – $120-plus

best prime day camping deals osprey packs talon 44 backpack lifestyle

After buying all this new camping gear, you’re going to need a place to store it. The Osprey Packs Talon 44 Men’s Hiking Backpack is a great option for the avid hiker and camper. Normally $160 or more, the cheapest options here are just $120.

The Talon 44 has plenty of great features including a stow-on-the-go trekking pole attachment, an external hydration sleeve, and plenty of pockets to store all the gear you’ll need on your next trip.

Coleman NXT Lite Table Top Grill – $99

best prime day camping deals coleman nxt lite tabletop grill
Yet another great Coleman product on sale right now at Amazon is the ultra-portable NXT Lite Table Top Grill. Weighing only 20 pounds and measuring just 18.2 x 16 x 11.2 inches, the NXT Lite is easy to carry to and from your campsite, and can be easily stored away when you’re back home without taking up too much space.

Despite its small size, you’ll still have 168 square inches of grilling space, and the grill evenly heats thanks to Coleman’s proprietary Even-Temp burners, which you can light without matches or a lighter. If you’d like, you can swap out the cooktop for a griddle or stove grates, which the company sells seperately.

What camping deals can you expect from Prime Day 2019?

While it’s likely that we won’t know most of the Prime Day camping deals until shortly before the sale, we can definitely speculate on what’s likely to go on sale. We should see a variety of deals on various camping gadgets including handheld GPS receivers, flashlights, lanterns, and grills like the NXT Lite above.

But that’s likely not it — there should be plenty of other deals on tents, hammocks, sleeping bags, and other outdoor items like kayaks and paddleboards. From our experience, even the higher-end brand names should see discounts of 10-15% or more, with some deals knocking much more off the price.

Also keep in mind that Prime Day has spurred other retailers to offer steep discounts during this time — so we’ll keep watching them as well, to find you the best sales possible. In the meantime, we suggest you take a look at our current lists for the best camping tents, backpacking tents, and sleeping bags if you’re heading out to the campsite for the July 4th weekend and can’t wait until the big day(s).

How do you know if you’re getting a good deal?

Prime Day may be known for its discounts, but like any buying holiday, it’s up to the consumer to make sure they’re actually getting a good deal. In general, we’ve seen some really great discounts on Xbox consoles, Amazon Echo devices, Instant Pots, and 4K TVs. However, there are quite a few discounts floating around that won’t really be saving you very much money. To help you out, here are some tips for spotting a good deal:

Filter your deals through a trusted source

The easiest way to ensure you find the best possible discounts is to have someone do all the hard work for you. If you bookmark this page for later, we’ll have our entire editorial staff digging through the depths of Amazon to deliver great savings to you. If you have trust issues, though, we’ll let you in on few of the tricks and techniques we use for spotting great deals.

Do a quick Google search

If you find yourself staring down a set of pots and pans, an air fryer, or gorgeous soundbar but aren’t sure if it’s the best possible price available, head to Google. One quick Google search on a specific product will often pull up pricing information across the board. If it’s actually on sale, then prices from the likes of Walmart, Best Buy, and the manufacturer page will likely be higher.

Check price histories

This may seem like a labor-intensive process, but it’s actually really easy to do. There’s a website called CamelCamelCamel that tracks and displays the price history of any item sold on Amazon. Though this only works for Amazon products, it’s an easy way to see whether or not you’re getting the best deal historically or not.

Read the fine print and comments

Shopping online is a lot less dangerous than it used to be, but that doesn’t mean you can just stop reading the fine print. A lot of retailers will hide important details where you are least likely to look. Most commonly, this happens with third-party sellers who are trying to get a leg up on their competition by offering deep discounts on refurbished tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

