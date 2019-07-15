Share

Up until recently, you’d be forgiven for thinking that Segway was dead in the water. While the initial launch of its self-balancing scooters was a sensation, real-world sales of the devices were pretty scant, and the company ended up becoming pretty dependent on commercial sales as opposed to the broad consumer appeal it first envisioned. It ended up being acquired by Ninebot four years ago and was practically an afterthought in the mobility category.

Fast forward to today, where hoverboards and electric scooters are all the rage. Segway’s nearly decade in the business gives its parent company Ninebot a distinct advantage over its competitors, and it has come out with some pretty neat products as a result. Sure, they’re still pricey, but we’ve found a few Segway products that are deeply discounted thanks to Prime Day 2019.

Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter — 22% off

The ES2 is Segway’s midrange scooter in its Ninebot line, with a better range and higher top speeds. You’ll see a range of about 15 minutes with typical use with the ES2, and its top speed is 15mph — which makes it a perfect option for urban commutes. The scooter folds together for easy transport when not in use, and, with a weight of just under 28 pounds, if need be you can pick it up to carry it if need be. Front and rear wheel shock absorbers provide a comfortable ride, and anti-lock brakes provide dependable braking. A companion mobile app is included.

Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Electric Hovershoes — 40% off



Hoverboards are so 2018. Meet the Segway Ninebot Drift W1 Hovershoes, which includes the company’s great self-balancing technology in two seperate foot size hoverboards. You’ll be able to ride these for up to 45 minutes on a single charge and reach speeds of up to 12mph, and an adjustable color LED light with three different light modes adds a little style to your ride. While they might appear almost impossible to ride, reviews indicate the Drift W1’s are a ton of fun once you master the basics. Plus you’ll get a lot of looks for a product that right now is truly in a class of its own.

Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter – 26% off



The S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter has its roots in Segway’s original ride-ons, but with no handlebar for more of a freestyle feel. It has a top speed of 10 mph and is able to travel up to 13.7 miles on a single charge, handling slopes up to 15 degrees with ease. The large 10.5-inch tires make the S comfortable to ride even on uneven terrain, and the whole unit is IP54 waterproof, so you can ride it in the rain and even through puddles if you really wanted to.

The S is available during this sale in both white and black.

