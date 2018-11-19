Share

Today on Digital Trends Live, host Greg Nibler and guest Adrien Warner run through a host of reader comments and the day’s biggest headlines, including Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s ouster, a new milestone set by China’s “artificial sun,” and Apple’s latest patent application, which could result in the release of a foldable iPhone in 2020. DT contributor Ronan Glon also joins us later in the show to discuss the Los Angeles Auto Show, the future of autonomous cars, and the race-ready version of the Lamborghini Urus.

Next, we chat with Jae Yoo, product design manager at Nerf, about his origins at the company, what exactly his role entails, and Hasbro’s recent partnership with Blizzard, which has resulted in the recent launch of Overwatch-themed Nerf guns. Yoo also goes into detail regarding his design process for new weapons and where he draws his inspiration from, among other topics.

In our final segment, DT Social Media Coordinator Riley Winn catches up with defender Zarek Valentin of the Portland Timbers — a Major League Soccer club based in Portland, Oregon — to talk about his love of the game and how modern tech is changing the way he and other players approach their training. Valentin also talks some of his favorite gadgets, including his iPhone, as well as some of the careers he considered while growing up.

In case you missed Friday’s episode of Digital Trends Live, we discussed SpaceX’s ambitious goal to launch more than 7,500 satellites into low-Earth orbit as part of the company’s proposed StarLink network. We also took a look at the Facebook Portal+, a stationary smart display that can follow you around your home as you talk to friends and family via — you guessed it — Facebook. We also spoke with Murray Thom from D-Wave Systems Inc., who touched upon the importance of making quantum computing more accessible.

Digital Trends Live airs at 9 a.m. PT from Monday through Friday, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends.