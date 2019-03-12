Digital Trends
Digital Trends Live: Apple rumors, Google gaming, and TerraCycle

Will Nicol
On episode 83 of Digital Trends Live, hosts Greg Nibler and Ryan Waniata hunkered down to discuss all the biggest stories from the world of tech.

First story on the docket this time: Although Tesla recently announced it would be closing its physical retail locations and moving entirely online, the company is already walking that move back a bit. The company now says that it will reopen some of its stores in higher-profile locations, albeit with fewer employees. The physical locations will be there largely so that prospective buyers can test-drive a Tesla if they want to try before they buy.

An Apple event is coming in March, and the next iteration of the iPad may be on the way, according to reports. Those hoping for a revolutionary take on the tablet may be disappointed; the rumors suggest that the 2019 iPad will be keeping the headphone jack, TouchID sensor, and possibly the same size screen as the latest model.

Could Google be planning to step into the gaming hardware business? A recent patent filing hints that it might be. The company filed a patent for “Notifications on game controller,” with diagrams showing a controller and explanations for various features. Given that Google is developing a game streaming service called Project Stream, it would be fitting to include a controller that can make launching games quick and easy.

Later in the show, Greg spoke with Tom Szaky, CEO of TerraCycle, a company that wants to recycle “hard-to-recycle waste.” Szaky was on the show to talk about the company’s new program, Loop.

“What we do is, we are a social business whose purpose is to eliminate the idea of waste,” Szaky explains. “Loop is about how do we solve waste at the root cause? Because we realized that while recycling is really important, and making things from recycled materials is important, it’s only dealing with waste at the symptom level, but isn’t going to solve it at the root cause.”

Digital Trends Live airs Monday through Friday at 9 a.m. PT, with highlights available on demand after the stream ends. For more information, check out the DT Live homepage, and be sure to watch live for the chance to win occasional prizes.

