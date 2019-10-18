Amazon cuts $300 off this breathtaking 55-inch LG C9 Series OLED 4K TV

As far as premium 4K TVs go, LG, Sony, and Samsung are neck and neck. LG’s offerings are called OLED (organic light-emitting diode) TVs, which are honest-to-goodness breathtaking. Illuminated by more than 8.3 million pixels, these TVs are amazingly bright and astonishingly detailed, with superb black levels and gorgeous colors. One of LG’s OLED TVs, the 55-inch C9 Series, is currently available on Amazon for a massive $300 off. Snag this fantastic 4K TV for $1,497 instead of $1,797. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, bringing the price even lower to $1,447.

For the longest time, 4K TVs have gradually been losing their thickness, but the LG C9’s 1.8-inch thick frame is ridiculous. It’s also one of the best-looking TVs that money can buy, retaining the slick and understated appearance of its predecessor, the C8, with a sloped stand that directs sound at the listener. The bezel is now gone and replaced by a dark metallic trim. Both the stand and the TV’s back have a gorgeous brushed metal finish that looks luxurious.

There are two sets of ports behind this TV, one facing left and one facing backward. All the basic ones are present: Three USB ports, an RF connector and tuner for an antenna, RCA jacks for older hardware, and an optical output. The real stars are the four HDMI 2.1 ports, all capable of supporting 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second and Enhanced Audio Return Channel (eARC), optimized for soundbars and surround-sound systems.

As already mentioned, this TV’s display is stunning. The screen can get blindingly bright, the colors really pop, and the frame rate is excellent. Underneath the screen, LG’s Alpha Gen 2 processor and WebOS run things efficiently. It seamlessly presents its smart TV interface and even improves image quality no matter the source. Thankfully, this TV doesn’t bombard you with a cacophony of ads. The WebOS ribbon that recommends content runs stealthily at the bottom, taking up very little screen space even when pulled up. There’s also a dashboard for managing connected home devices, which may include Alexa and Google Assistant (Siri will be supported soon). Search content online through voice command or ask the TV to show you your security camera’s video feed on-screen.

The 55-inch LG C9 OLED TV provides an unparalleled viewing experience that’s close to perfect, as long as you’re willing to shell out serious cash for it. In fact, we gave it a terrific rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars in our review earlier this year. If you’re eyeing something more affordable, check out this page for the best 4K TVs under $500. And if you’re really having a difficult time deciding which TV suits you best, click here for our TV buying guide.

