Save $200 with this amazing 4K TV deal at Best Buy

It’s always a good time to upgrade to a 4K TV — once you do, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to push through with the purchase. To stretch your budget, you can always try looking through 4K TV deals to see if an offer stands out. You can start your search with Sony TV deals, such as Best Buy’s $200 discount for this Sony 4K TV that brings its price down to $750, from its original price of $950.

The Sony X80J, which features a 55-inch screen with 4K resolution, is powered by the X1 4K HDR Processor, which delivers images that are smooth, clear, and rich with color and details. The processor minimizes digital noise for more realistic picture quality, and combines with Sony’s 4K X-Reality Pro database that upscales all HD content into near-4K resolution.

You’ll enjoy smooth movements in the movies and TV shows that you watch on the 4K TV with the help of Sony’s MotionFlow XR technology, which makes action movies, sports events, and video games look clearer on the screen. The Sony X80J’s Triluminos Pro display reproduces more colors than traditional TVs, so you can be fully immersed in whatever’s on the screen.

The Sony X80J is also a smart TV that’s equipped with the Google TV platform, which grants access to the most popular streaming services so you’ll never run out of content to consume. The TV also comes with Google Assistant built in, so you can issue voice commands to control the TV’s playback and other connected smart home devices. It also works with Amazon’s Alexa, and you can stream content from Apple devices like iPhones and iPads through AirPlay 2.

Buying a 4K TV is worth it due to the amazing content that you can watch, and you won’t regret it if you go with the 55-inch Sony X80J. The Sony 4K TV, which functions as a smart TV for further convenience, is available from Best Buy at $200 off, lowering its price to $750 from its original price of $950. If you’re already looking forward to adding the 55-inch Sony X80J 4K TV to your home, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, as there’s no telling when stocks will run out.

