Cheap 75-inch 4K TV: LG UN6970 discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday

The 2020 Black Friday deals are officially landing this week and now’s the time to score pricey tech at the deepest discounts you’ll see all year. That means that if your home theater could use an upgrade, this is your chance to shop the many Black Friday TVdeals that are on offer today, and one of the best available at the moment is this 75-inch LG UN6970 Ultra HD smart television which is on sale right now for $650 after a $200 discount during the Best Buy Black Friday Sale.

Ultra HD is the standard for televisions nowadays and you’ve got a lot of options to choose from when buying a 4K TV in 2020. LG is one of the leaders of this industry, making some of the best 4K smart TVs money can buy and the UN6970 series doesn’t disappoint: Its vibrant 75-inch IPS panel delivers a crisp 4K picture and can upscale legacy content so that your old non-UHD movies and shows won’t look blurry and pixelated. That in-plane switching technology also works with HDR10 to provide sharp dynamic contrast and excellent color accuracy.

Under the hood, the LG UN6970 75-inch 4K TV boasts a bevy of modern smart features that make it a breeze to connect to the internet and stream your favorite content. LG Channels gives you access to more than 180 channels for movies, shows, and more right out of the box, while LG’s proprietary webOS smart technology lets you easily stream your content libraries using popular services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. You can even send content directly to the TV from an Apple device using Apple AirPlay, and with built-in compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices, you can seamlessly integrate your television with a wider smart home ecosystem if you’re so inclined.

LG is an industry leader in the television market and its TVs don’t typically come cheap, but ongoing Black Friday deals give you the chance to score one at a very nice discount. The LG UN6970 75-inch 4K smart TV can be yours right now for $650 after the Best Buy Black Friday Sale knocks $200 off its usual price.

