Cheap 75-inch 4K TV: LG UN6970 discounted at Best Buy for Black Friday

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

The 2020 Black Friday deals are officially landing this week and now’s the time to score pricey tech at the deepest discounts you’ll see all year. That means that if your home theater could use an upgrade, this is your chance to shop the many Black Friday TVdeals that are on offer today, and one of the best available at the moment is this 75-inch LG UN6970 Ultra HD smart television which is on sale right now for $650 after a $200 discount during the Best Buy Black Friday Sale.

Ultra HD is the standard for televisions nowadays and you’ve got a lot of options to choose from when buying a 4K TV in 2020. LG is one of the leaders of this industry, making some of the best 4K smart TVs money can buy and the UN6970 series doesn’t disappoint: Its vibrant 75-inch IPS panel delivers a crisp 4K picture and can upscale legacy content so that your old non-UHD movies and shows won’t look blurry and pixelated. That in-plane switching technology also works with HDR10 to provide sharp dynamic contrast and excellent color accuracy.

Under the hood, the LG UN6970 75-inch 4K TV boasts a bevy of modern smart features that make it a breeze to connect to the internet and stream your favorite content. LG Channels gives you access to more than 180 channels for movies, shows, and more right out of the box, while LG’s proprietary webOS smart technology lets you easily stream your content libraries using popular services like Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, and more. You can even send content directly to the TV from an Apple device using Apple AirPlay, and with built-in compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa devices, you can seamlessly integrate your television with a wider smart home ecosystem if you’re so inclined.

LG is an industry leader in the television market and its TVs don’t typically come cheap, but ongoing Black Friday deals give you the chance to score one at a very nice discount. The LG UN6970 75-inch 4K smart TV can be yours right now for $650 after the Best Buy Black Friday Sale knocks $200 off its usual price.

More 4K TV deals available now

There are a ton of Black Friday TV deals on offer right now, so if this 75-inch LG UHD television doesn’t scratch your home theater itch, then be sure to check out what else is available while these offers last:

UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$478 $500
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
UNBEATABLE VALUE
Expires soon

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
FIRE TV STICK 4K BUILT-IN
Expires soon

55-inch Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K TV

$290 $450
What do you get when you merge an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K — and all the smarts that come with it, like one-click streaming — with a Toshiba 4K TV? A Toshiba Fire TV Edition 4K TV, of course.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

75-Inch LG Class NanoCell 99 Series LED 8K UHD Smart webOS TV (75NANO99UNA)

$3,300 $4,500
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

55-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR55A8H)

$1,500 $1,900
This TV boasts a self-illuminating screen to keep colors accurate and consistent plus X-Motion Clarity that reduces blur in high-speed action scenes. It also offers access to various apps and content.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$1,800 $2,800
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

