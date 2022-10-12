Amazon’s Early Access Sale is home to an $80 Chromebook

You’ve got a great chance of finding an affordable laptop with the return of Prime Day laptop deals through Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, also called the October Prime Day, but if you want an even lower price, check out this offer for the Acer Chromebook 512. Amazon has slashed its price by $120, making it very affordable at just $80 compared to its original price of $200. This is one of the cheapest Prime Day Chromebook deals available right now, so we don’t expect stocks to last long.

Why you should buy the Acer Chromebook 512

Inside the Acer Chromebook 512 are the Intel Celeron N4020 processor, Intel UHD Graphics 600, and 4GB of RAM. These specifications are a far cry from the best laptops, but the Acer Chromebook 512 still promises snappy performance and quick startups because like all other Chromebooks, it runs on Google’s Chrome OS. The operating system, reworked from the Chrome browser, depends on web-based apps instead of installed software. With this low overhead, devices like the Acer Chromebook 512 can function decently despite being built with cheap components. Chrome OS enables access to the Google Play Store, which will let you download the best Android apps into the Chromebook, and it’s designed to work with online services such as Google Docs and Google Sheets.

The Acer Chromebook 512 features a 12-inch HD+ display that’s large enough to comfortably work on documents and browse the internet, but without sacrificing portability. The laptop may be small and thin, but it’s got military-grade durability, so you don’t have to worry about damage if you’re planning to give the device to your child for schoolwork. The Acer Chromebook 512 can last up to 12 hours on a single charge, and it’s equipped with two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a microSD slot to augment its 32GB eMMC for storage.

The Acer Chromebook 512 was already great value for money at its original price of $200, but it’s even more affordable with a $120 discount from Amazon that reduces its price to less than half, at just $80. This may be one of the best Prime Day deals that you can shop in the October Prime Day, so don’t hesitate to take advantage of it if you need a cheap but reliable laptop. Click that Buy Now button to get the Acer Chromebook 512 for a bargain price.

