Acer Swift 3 with backpack price slashed in Prime Day student laptop sale

Prime Day provides an excellent opportunity for students to take advantage of Prime Day deals and load up on the very best tech for the next school year, like with these student laptop deals. Right now, at Amazon, students can get their hands on this 14-inch Acer Swift 3 Laptop with travel backpack for only $665. This powerful and reliable laptop, along with a handy and supportive backpack designed specifically to keep it secure, is $15 off, down from its regular price of $680. It’s a great computer, for less, only on Prime Day. But be sure to take advantage of this deal quickly as today’s Prime Day sales are already halfway over.

Something any student will love about the 14-inch Acer Swift 3 is how light and portable this laptop is. It’s super thin, less than 16mm thick. And its attractive-but-tough aluminum and magnesium-aluminum chassis has it weighing in at only 1.19 kilograms. This is a laptop that looks fantastic and that you can take anywhere, no sweat. And it doesn’t just look great on the outside — the screen is impressive as well. With an excellent screen-to-body ratio and two thin bezels, you’ll have the ultimate enjoyment of the clear, 14-inch display, especially when you add 16:9 aspect ratio with Acer Color Intelligence and ExaColor for the clearest, most saturated colors available.

Under the hood, things only get better; this is a laptop built to do anything or everything at once. With an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Hexa-Core Mobile Processor (up to 4.0GHz), it’s built to handle anything. Add to this Radeon graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of SSD storage, and we’re looking at a laptop that can take on any number of tasks at the same time. This laptop also boasts top-tier Intel Wireless Wi-Fi 6, an HD webcam, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader for the ultimate in security. There’s USB-C for the speediest of connections (there are older USB ports as well), HDMI, and 11.5 hours of battery life. And on top of all this, it comes with a lightweight, durable, and water-resistant backpack designed specifically to hold your new Acer computer. No more worrying about your laptop getting jostled or damaged in your bag. Meanwhile there are padded shoulder straps and inner pockets to make sure you stay comfortable and organized.

Get ready to take on the next school year with this Acer Swift 3 and backpack deal, available only on Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can get this deal for as little as $665. That’s means you can save $15 from its original price of $680. This is already and excellent laptop — get it with a handy and supportive backpack, for less.

