5 Apple deals so good you’ll make dad proud this Father’s Day

The AirPods carry an iconic golf-tee design that looks like the EarPods minus the wires. This model comes equipped with the Apple H1 chip, bringing in a series of upgrades over the previous generation. These include faster connection for phone calls, the “Hey, Siri” feature, and reduced gaming lag. The earbuds have also been beefed up in terms of range and wireless connection.

When it comes to sound performance, the second-gen AirPods are nothing to write home about. Nonetheless, you will not be disappointed with the way they deliver sound. Instrumentals are smoothed over with a pleasant and soft warmth, bass is rich and full, and midrange and treble are clear. And since these AirPods sit gently on the ears, you can expect them to remain comfortable for long hours all while minimizing intrusion from unwanted background noise.

Apple claims these AirPods last for up to five hours before needing a recharge. Combined with the backup juice of the charging case, battery power is expected to last for more than 24 hours. Get a pair now on Amazon for as low as $130.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is over two years old already, but it is still a solid option if you want to wrap some iOS tech on your wrist. It carries features similar to the newer Series 4 and Series 5 at a price that won’t break the bank. It’s also compatible with the WatchOS 6, so don’t worry about missing out on significant updates which include new fitness tracking features, a dedicated Apple Watch App Store, an improved Siri functionality, and new watch faces.

When connected to your iPhone, the Apple Watch Series 3 can display real-time notifications and allow music playback control. You can get updates on and respond to calls, text messages, social media alerts, and other apps. Music can also be played directly through the Radio app or Apple Music subscription even without syncing.

In addition to being a full-fledged smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 also works as a reliable health and fitness tracker. It comes with all-day tracking for heart rate, calories burned, and steps taken, as well as extensive tracking for activities like walking, running, swimming, and cycling. It can also help you relax through the Breathe mindfulness feature and get more active through move reminders. Your data is collated in the Activity app on your phone where everything is laid out in an easy-to-read interface.

Whether you want to stay fit or stay connected while on the move, you’ll find love with the Apple Watch Series 3. You can pick up the GPS 38mm variant on Best Buy for only $179 instead of the usual $199.

The AirPods Pro model comes with all the best features of the original AirPods combined with a variety of upgrades, making it a real beast that knocks down the previous generations in all respects. The California-based tech giant went with the same iconic golf-tee design although it’s a bit shorter now. Three sizes of soft, flexible silicone ear tips are now included, allowing you to customize the fit of each bud for secure, comfortable wear. The ear tips also seal the ear canal better which makes for improved bass response, noise blockage, and sound delivery.

In terms of audio quality, the AirPods Pro are in the same league with the highly rated Sony WF-1000XM3 and Sennheiser Momentum. Sound is delivered with fine details as well as a tuneful and punchy bass response. Their noise cancellation is equally impressive. The earbuds do a great job of muting unwanted ambient noise, giving out a performance that’s in line with the Sony WH-100XM3 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II. If you prefer to remain aware of what’s happening around you, you can simply employ the Transparency mode instead.

The AirPods Pro pack the same convenience of Siri, intuitive touch controls, and accelerometers that Apple fans have to come to rely on with the previous models. Battery life also remains the same, offering up to five hours of music streaming on a single charge. The included charging case works with Qi-certified charging mats and carries an impressive amount of backup juice of more than 24 hours. Get a pair now at Verizon at a sale price of $220.

The seventh-generation model of the iPad 10.2 is one of the best tablets on the market. While it’s not a match to the bells and whistles of the beefier 2018 and 2020 iPad Pro, it’s a great entry-level machine that you can count on for productivity and entertainment.

Apple crafted this iPad with the A10 Fusion processor inside complete with an embedded M10 co-processor and 3GB of RAM. Although not as fast as the A12X and A12Z processors used by the iPad Pro, this chip impressively does a good job of running tasks smoothly. You can skip in and out of apps, browse the web, watch movies, play the latest game, and more without running into issues. The overall experience is made even better with the larger screen, which offers more space for multitasking, multimedia consumption, and productivity.

Aside from its beefed-up support for Apple Pencil, this iPad’s compatibility with the Smart Keyboard (accessories sold separately) is what makes it a capable portable workstation. You’ll also get to enjoy a desktop-grade experience, thanks to the new iPadOS that brings in a whole lot of improvements compared to the altered version of iOS previously used by iPads. Get your own iPad 10.2 for only $279 on Amazon.

Want the very best smartwatch? Look no further than the Apple Watch Series 5. Its design looks just the same as its predecessor, but Apple claims new features under the hood. One of the most notable improvements is the always-on display, which allows the user to take a quick glance at the time (like that of a traditional watch). It has also been updated with a more precise positioning capability, an expanded emergency contact service, and better storage capacity.

The Series 5 makes a great fitness tracker as well. It has GPS, a heart rate sensor, and an electrocardiogram feature, plus pre-programmed workout plans for yoga, swimming, hiking, cycling, and other activities. Other innovative features include a noise app that can warn you when you’re at risk of damaging your hearing, and activity trends that can show your progress and warn you if you’re less active than you should be.

With the new S5 processor at its core, the Apple Watch Series 5 ensures super-smooth performance and greater efficiency over the older models. You can install apps directly as well since the App Store is now available on the watch (thanks to WatchOS 6). Don’t pass up the chance to score the GPS 40mm variant of the best smartwatch on Best Buy for only $299 – that’s a huge $100 off its usual $399 price tag.

