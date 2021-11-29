There are some amazing Alienware Cyber Monday deals going on right now, including deep discounts on gaming monitors, laptops, and gaming desktops. If you’re eager to dive into some of the best Cyber Monday deals out there, read on as we dive into four major highlights in Alienware hardware.

Alienware 27 Monitor — $400, was $560

The Alienware 27 Monitor offers much of what you would expect from one of the best gaming monitors. That includes a fantastic 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, but there’s much more here, too. It offers a native resolution of 1920 x 1080 at 240Hz so action will never look blurry on screen, no matter how fast it may be. A response time of 1ms helps a ton here. Hate screen blur? It’s really not going to happen here. That’s enhanced by the use of AMD FreeSync technology, which means your graphics card and monitor sync up together to provide you with a fantastic picture.

Alongside that, you also benefit from 99% sRGB color coverage. That means that you get to see vibrant colors throughout your gaming experience, which ensures that your favorite games pop on screen. Other useful features include a customizable lighting system and an extensive array of ports and connections. It has a USB hub built into it for added convenience, plus you can easily hook up two HDMI cables that are neatly hidden away thanks to a smart design system. It’s everything you could want from a well-priced gaming monitor and a great upgrade to your gaming experience.

Alienware 27 QHD Gaming Monitor — $800, was $1,110

Easily one of the best Cyber Monday monitor deals out there, this Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor is a truly high-end monitor for avid gamers who want the absolute best. It’s a 27-inch QHD monitor, meaning a far superior native resolution of 2560 x 1440 compared to other monitors. It has a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate, which means screen blur is a thing of the past, no matter how frantic the action may seem on screen. The 1ms response time certainly helps out here, as does Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification, which goes some way toward guaranteeing smooth and tear-free action even when playing HDR-capable games.

There’s also VESA DisplayHDR 600, which provides real-time contrast ratios and localized dimming so the picture always looks great, providing you with impressive highlights and deep blacks. The display itself uses Dell’s InfinityEdge technology, which means there are practically no bezels to see here and you can spend more time looking at the action on screen and less time staring at your monitor’s design. This is a fairly stylish-looking monitor, however, so you won’t mind looking at its exterior too much. This is a truly high-end monitor, hence the price. But if you’re keen to invest in a great display that will last you a long time, offering rich colors and contrast, you can’t go wrong with this purchase.

Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop — $1,176, was $1,380

The best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals often come from Alienware and Dell, as demonstrated by this Alienware m15 R6 Gaming Laptop. It offers a lot of what you would expect from the best gaming laptops while looking pretty stylish and appealing. Ever wanted to buy a laptop that makes you feel like an elite gamer? This is it.

For the money, you get an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Alongside that is the important part of any gaming laptop — the graphics card. It has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti. While that’s not quite the fastest one out there, it’s still very respectable. You won’t have any problem playing your favorite games at a decent resolution so that it looks great. Of course, to look great, you need a good screen — and this laptop has one. The 15.6-inch Full HD screen provides a refresh rate of 165Hz and a response time of 3 ms. That means it can cope with plenty of fast-moving action with barely any screen blur. ComfortView Plus means your eyes are protected over extended periods of time, so you don’t have to worry so much about eyestrain. It’s a great all-rounder of a gaming machine.

Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop — $1,372, was $1,980

The best gaming PC Cyber Monday deals offer a lot of what the Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop provides. It has an 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of memory, and 512GB of SSD storage. Alongside all that is its Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card. The GPU is a highly competent piece of equipment that means you’ll be able to play the latest games without a problem. It should keep you in good stead for a few years, making this a great investment.

The Alienware Aurora R12 Gaming Desktop also looks great. Its exterior is designed to look like a truly exciting gaming desktop. Under the hood, it has a complex thermal design system that keeps things cool during the most complex of games. Its inventive airflow means that graphics performance stays high, with heat able to escape from vents at certain locations. Engineered for efficiency, you’re guaranteed to get the best out of this setup. Just add one of the monitors above to have a great gaming system in no time.

When do these Alienware Cyber Monday deals end?

Dell is offering steep discounts for Cyber Monday on its gaming peripherals, but that also means there is a good chance you might miss these deals if you wait for bigger discounts. Adobe Analytics has reported that the rate of products being marked out-of-stock has increased around 124% — and the number is expected to rise further due to the supply crunch as a result of the global chip crisis. So, if you have been meaning to upgrade your gaming setup, note that there will not be a better time than this. Be sure to act quickly and place your order right away.

