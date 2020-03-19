Life has changed with the emergence of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Many of us are working from home, and, with closed schools, our kids are home, too. Juggling work responsibilities and dealing with kids leaves little time for housework — but you don’t have to suffer. Amazon dropped the prices on powerful robotic vacuums. These Bissell, Eufy, and Roomba deals keep your floors clean while you monitor your kids and get your work done.

We’ve found the best discounts on robotic vacuums from Amazon today. Whether you’re trying to cope with the unfamiliar trifecta of weekday work pressures, child responsibilities, and housework or you just need a little extra help around the house, these three deals can help you save up to $100.

BISSELL EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $200, was $300



The Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner handles housework when you work at home. EV675’s ultra-quiet cleaning won’t interrupt your concentration. Programmable cleaning schedules let you set the vacuum to clean at the most convenient times. The pet-friendly Bissell robot vacuum navigates under furniture and cleans edges and corners. The Bissell EV675 runs for up to 100 minutes per battery charge and automatically returns to its base when it needs recharging.

Normally priced at $300, the Bissell EV675 Robot Vacuum Cleaner is just $200 during this sale. If you want a quiet and efficient robot vacuum, take advantage of this discounted price.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX — $258, was $280

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C MAX uses the manufacturer’s strongest-ever suction power for efficient, deep cleaning on hard floors and carpet. The Wi-Fi-connected Eufy 15C is a Digital Trends “Best of” choice and can be managed by a mobile app or with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands. Eufy’s 3-point cleaning system loosens, extracts, and vacuums as it moves about your home guided by ten infrared sensors. The 15C Max vacuums for up to 100 minutes before returning to its charger.

Usually $280, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 15C Max is on sale for $258, down from the usual $280. If you’re looking for a robot vacuum with particularly powerful suction, this is chance to buy at an attractive price.

Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum — $300, was $380



The iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum has five times the cleaning suction of Roomba’s still-popular 600 series robot vacuums. The Roomba E5 sucks up dirt, dust, debris, and allergens as its dual multi-surface rubber brushes flex and adjust to stay in constant contact with a range of floor surfaces. The Roomba E5 runs for up to 90 minutes per charge and its filters trap 99% of dog and cat allergens. You can control the Roomba E5 with the Roomba Home app or with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant voice commands.

Regularly priced at $380, Amazon discounted the iRobot Roomba E5 (5150) Robot Vacuum to $300 for this sale. If you’ve been waiting for a good deal on a Roomba robot vacuum cleaner, here’s your chance to snap up the powerful E5 model at a discounted price.

