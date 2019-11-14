Deals

Amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to Black Friday

By

With Black Friday just 15 days away, Amazon’s sales engine is revving up for the online retailer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. We’ve already seen a significant uptick in sales and promotions on Amazon’s Happy HoliDeals page.

In addition to the site’s usual Today’s Deals and Lightning Deals, Amazon announced a slew of limited-time product and service sales and promotions.

Happy Home HoliDeals

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday happy home holideals 1
Beginning now and running through November 21, Amazon’s Happy Home HoliDeals promotion will highlight sales in sections. You can find deals separated by categories including home, kitchen, furniture, lawn and garden, and home improvement.

Happy Paw-lidays

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday happy paw lidays 1
Food, toys, snacks, grooming accessories, and more for your furry friends are all on the Happy Paw-liday page. Amazon will add new deals through November 21.

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco + FreeTime Unlimited

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday ftu lol surprise 1
Sign up for a free one-month trial to FreeTime Unlimited, and your kids can watch the LOL Surprise! Winter Disco movie. This promotion lasts through November 30.

Amazon Publishing Books

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday 3 best selling books
Now through November 28 you can buy three of Amazon Publishing’s bestselling titles.

Audible

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday audible
New Audible subscribers pay $7 for their first three months, a 53% savings. This offer is good until December 31.

Electronics

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday electronics 1
Amazon announces new deals for electronics products for office and home every day.

Smart Home

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday smart home
Amazon will add new deals for smart home devices from top brands daily, now through November 29. Sub-categories include home appliances, entertainment, security, comfort, and lighting.

Kindle Unlimited

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday ku 1
New Kindle Unlimited subscribers can pay $30 for six months of unlimited reading, a 50% savings. This deal is available through the end of the year.

Amazon Devices

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday devices 1
We monitor Amazon Device deals year-round, and from now right up until Black Friday Amazon will be offering new bargains. You’ll be able to save $45 off the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader and $50 off the Fire HD 10 Tablet beginning November 22. Starting on November 24, you can buy a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $25 off. Amazon will discount the Echo Show 5 by $40 and take $25 off the Echo Dot with clock, both beginning November 28.

Amazon Music Unlimited

amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to black friday music unlmited 1
For an unspecified but limited time, new subscribers can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for only $1 for four months. After four months, the regular $8 rate will apply.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Disney+: Everything you need to know about the new streaming service

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition review: Great for little bookworms

Amazon Kindle Kids Edition

Amazon Echo vs. Echo Dot: Which smart speaker is best for you?

amazon echo vs dot with clock 2

The best Amazon Original series available now (November 2019)

renewed tv shows

Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2019 streaming device deals: What to look for

Apple original programming

Best Buy Black Friday Deals 2019: Everything you need to know

buy refurbished mac best

Best Black Friday AirPods deals: AirPods, AirPods 2, and AirPods Pro

Amazon lets you save up to $510 on these premium HP Spectre 2-in-1 laptops