Amazon drops deals on goods and services leading up to Black Friday

With Black Friday just 15 days away, Amazon’s sales engine is revving up for the online retailer’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday events. We’ve already seen a significant uptick in sales and promotions on Amazon’s Happy HoliDeals page.

In addition to the site’s usual Today’s Deals and Lightning Deals, Amazon announced a slew of limited-time product and service sales and promotions.

Happy Home HoliDeals



Beginning now and running through November 21, Amazon’s Happy Home HoliDeals promotion will highlight sales in sections. You can find deals separated by categories including home, kitchen, furniture, lawn and garden, and home improvement.

Happy Paw-lidays



Food, toys, snacks, grooming accessories, and more for your furry friends are all on the Happy Paw-liday page. Amazon will add new deals through November 21.

L.O.L. Surprise! Winter Disco + FreeTime Unlimited



Sign up for a free one-month trial to FreeTime Unlimited, and your kids can watch the LOL Surprise! Winter Disco movie. This promotion lasts through November 30.

Amazon Publishing Books



Now through November 28 you can buy three of Amazon Publishing’s bestselling titles.

Audible



New Audible subscribers pay $7 for their first three months, a 53% savings. This offer is good until December 31.

Electronics



Amazon announces new deals for electronics products for office and home every day.

Smart Home



Amazon will add new deals for smart home devices from top brands daily, now through November 29. Sub-categories include home appliances, entertainment, security, comfort, and lighting.

Kindle Unlimited



New Kindle Unlimited subscribers can pay $30 for six months of unlimited reading, a 50% savings. This deal is available through the end of the year.

Amazon Devices



We monitor Amazon Device deals year-round, and from now right up until Black Friday Amazon will be offering new bargains. You’ll be able to save $45 off the Kindle Paperwhite e-reader and $50 off the Fire HD 10 Tablet beginning November 22. Starting on November 24, you can buy a Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote for $25 off. Amazon will discount the Echo Show 5 by $40 and take $25 off the Echo Dot with clock, both beginning November 28.

Amazon Music Unlimited



For an unspecified but limited time, new subscribers can sign up for Amazon Music Unlimited for only $1 for four months. After four months, the regular $8 rate will apply.

