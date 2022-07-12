Today's Best Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day Deal

There are lots of great Prime Day Deals this year, including some great prices on Amazon’s own gear. This time around, there’s an Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day deal where you can pick up Amazon’s top-of-the-line Fire TV Stick 4K Max for only $35 — that’s 36 percent off the regular $55 price. It’s an effortless and affordable way to bring streaming services to an older TV, and it’s also portable enough to take with you, whether you’re simply visiting friends or heading an vacation.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is one of the best streaming devices on the market at any price. It not only offers cinematic 4K streaming with Dolby Vision support, but it can also connect to your Wi-Fi 6 router to guarantee a solid signal with no buffering and packs in 2GB of memory. There’s also 8GB of storage, but that’s mostly for your apps since the video is streamed rather than stored locally.

Like any streaming device, it’s the apps that make the difference, and there’s no shortage of options here. Naturally, this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day Deal comes with access to Amazon Prime Video, but you can also download and install everything from Netflix and Hulu to Apple TV+. There’s also support for the whole range of music streaming apps, such as Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and more.

Since it’s an Amazon product, it ties in with the rest of your smart home devices via Alexa. You can link it up with a compatible Echo speaker for an immersive home theatre audio experience, and the included Alexa Voice Remote lets you call up your favorite movies and shows with just your voice.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max also pulls ahead of the rest of Amazon’s Fire TV sticks with Live View Picture-in-Picture support, so when paired up with an Alexa-compatible home security camera or video doorbell, you can see what’s going on around your home at a glance without interrupting whatever you’re watching.

However, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max isn’t just about streaming video. The 750MHz GPU lets you enjoy your favorite games using Amazon’s Luna game-streaming service, with an automatic low latency mode that will ensure you experience as little lag as possible.

The best thing about this Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Prime Day Deal isn’t just the price. You’re getting a powerful portable streaming stick that you can use with any TV and take anywhere. Plus, it’s a great way to extend your smart home onto the big screen, and with the other Prime Day smart home deals that are going on right now, there’s no better time to build out your smart home with new accessories.

