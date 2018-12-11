Share

Today is day 10 of Amazon’s “12 Days of Deals,” and it’s all about the kitchen. From blenders to Instant Pots to KitchenAid mixers and more, practical yet highly coveted small appliances are available for up to 50 percent off. The catch — most of these steep discounts are live on Amazon for just today.

In addition to great savings on these quality small kitchen appliances, they’ll arrive in time for Christmas with free shipping. Amazon Prime members can even receive them within two days of purchase. These appliances make great gifts. Or, get one for yourself and improve your healthy eating just in time for New Year’s resolutions because New Year New You is going to need new kitchen equipment to support your new goals.

Here’s a list of the best deals on top small kitchen appliances at Amazon right now (We’ve also compiled the best air fryer deals you can still snag before Christmas. Check it out here.)

If you don’t have three hours every night to dedicate to cooking after you get home, an electric pressure cooker does wonders. This Instant Pot makes it easy to plan meals ahead and its popularity on the market indicates that it’s a favorite among cooks. Its broad range of functions affords you the versatility to make soups, stews, and specialties like coconut rice and steamed sweet potatoes, and much more. And if it has taken you a while to buy one because of the price, now is the perfect time to grab one at 50 percent off. This 3-qt size is perfect for someone cooking for themselves or for a couple — just the right size for apartments.

When it comes to blenders, Blendtec has been one of the leaders in the industry for years, making commercial quality products for consumers and food businesses alike. Blendtec stands by this blender and its others with an 8-year comprehensive warranty. If you’re serious about eating healthy, and making smoothies, this blender will get you there, and this deal will save you $120.

Cooking at home is one thing, but growing your own vegetables and herbs — now we’re really giving a new meaning to farm-to-table. This AeroGarden allows you to harvest your own produce all year round right from your kitchen without surrendering too much counter space, all while giving you the ability to grow up to six plants at once. No green thumb? No problem. This device is smart enough even for the less advanced gardeners. At $70 off, you not only save money up front, but also on sustenance.

There’s nothing like a sous vide dish to impress your guests. It will cook the perfect steak, and you can control cooking with a smartphone app or your voice. This is for those who want a small device they can use to make easy, restaurant-quality meals at home. It’s also for those who value a smart kitchen and the ability to control small appliances with apps. The ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide isn’t just any kitchen appliance. We rank it as the best Sous Vide on the market, so you know you’re getting a quality product with a decent savings of $35 off.

Are you still brewing a pot of coffee the old fashion drip way? Who’s got time for that in this busy era? If you’re looking to speed things up in your morning, then a single serve coffee machine will do wonders. And, Keurig has been a leader in the space for years. This specific model allows you to instantly brew a single cup of joe with K-cup pods, or 32 ounces in a carafe with K-Carafe pods. This deal gets you the convenience you want with $40 savings.

Sometimes you want to bake rustic bread or deliciously moist cookies from scratch. Other times, you want to watch your carbs and eat healthy vegetables without sacrificing taste. That’s where this beautiful KitchenAid bundle comes in handy. Along with the perfect stand mixer comes an attachment to spin your zucchini, carrots, and more into veggie pasta. This is excellent for any keto, paleo, or gluten-free diets. Save $60 when you purchase this quality mixer today.

