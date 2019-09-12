Robotic vacuum cleaners continue to sweep the country as manufacturers introduce models with better navigation, multiple floor mapping, and, in limited instances, wet mopping. Amazon rolled back prices on some models and offered discount coupons for other brands. Robot vacuums can change your life by freeing up cleaning time. In many cases, the robotic helpers do a superior job of cleaning under furniture where few humans take the trouble to reach.

We found the best robot vacuum deals on Amazon for iRobot Roomba, Ecovacs Deebot, Eufy IQBoost, and Roborock robot vacuums and put them all in one place. Whether you’re buying your first robotic vacuum cleaner or upgrading to a more powerful model, these five deals can help you save up to $150.

iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum — $150 off

Previous Next 1 of 4

The prize for the oldest model range has to go to iRobot’s Roomba lineup. iRobot launched the first commercially successful robot vacuum for household use in 2002 and hasn’t looked back. The Roomba 960 is one of the line’s most popular models, falling in the middle of the brand’s extensive robotic vacuum selection. Standout features with the 960 include power-lifting suction that is five times as powerful as the Roomba 600 series, full-floor mapping, multi-surface rubber brushes, and more. One of the unusual and most-appreciated Roomba 960 features is the robot vac’s ability to resume cleaning after it recharges automatically (also automatically). The Roomba 960 is compatible with voice commands from both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Instead of the usual $699 price, Amazon cut the iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum to $549 for this sale. If you want a premium Roomba robot vacuum at an excellent price, don’t hesitate.

Buy Now

Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner — $30 off

Previous Next 1 of 5 Ecovacs Deebot N79S

The Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner is another smart home compatible model that, like the Roomba 960, responds to Alexa and Google Assistant. The Deebot N79S has an Edge Mode, Spot mode for concentrated messes, and Auto mode that will clean the entire house if the doors are left open. When this model moves onto the carpet or detects more than usual dirt or debris, the suction power doubles.

Normally priced $230, the Ecovacs Deebot N79S robot vacuum cleaner is just $200 during this sale. If you want a no frills robot vacuum that does a fine job without making a huge investment, take advantage of this sale price.

Buy Now

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (slim), robot vacuum cleaner — $20 off with coupon

Previous Next 1 of 6 Terry Walsh/Digital Trends Terry Walsh/Digital Trends Matt Smith/Digital Trends

Listed among the best robot vacuums for 2018 and 2019 by Digital Trends, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (slim) is less than three inches high so it can get under most furniture. The quiet but powerful RoboVac 11S is designed to clean both hard floors and medium-pile carpets, ready to take on most homes without 1970s shag carpeting. Like many models, the RoboVac 11s protects itself by sensing drops so it won’t fall down stairs or off ledges.

Usually $240, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (slim), Robot Vacuum Cleaner is $220 with a $20 off coupon during this sale. If you’re looking for a tried-and-true favorite robotic vacuum in the lower price ranges, this is a chance to buy the RobogVac 11S at an attractive price.

Buy Now

Roborock E20 robot vacuum cleaner and mop — $30 off with coupon

Previous Next 1 of 5

The Roborock E20 is packed with features at a moderate price. In addition to automatic power boosting, stronger than usual suction, and automatic vacuuming resumption after it recharges, the Roborock can also mop your floors. Choose between vacuuming only or vacuum and mop. During the mopping operation, water is sucked up from the floor to avoid leaving puddles on the floor. The Roborock E20 is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, and iOS.

Regularly priced $300, the Roborock E20 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Vacuum and Mop is on sale for $270 with a $30 off coupon. If you’re shopping for a vacuum with integrated moping, this could be the time to snap it up the Roborock E20 at a discounted price.

Buy Now

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner — $20 off with coupon

Previous Next 1 of 4

The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner has all the features of the 11S model above and more. The 30C adds a stronger suction mode, Alexa and Google Assistant voice control compatibility, and boundary strips. Place the boundary strips on the floor to keep the vacuum from entering defined areas or bumping into pet food and water dishes. The RoboVac 30C’s large wheels help it keep going over thresholds and flooring material changes.

Ordinarily $300, the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C robot vacuum cleaner is $280 with a $20 off coupon for this sale. If you need a powerful vacuum and the ability to restrict areas from cleaning, this is an excellent opportunity to buy the RoboVac 30C at a discounted price.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations