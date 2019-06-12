Best Father’s Day sales: Apple iPad, Ring security, and 4K TV deals

Share

Father’s Day sales started early, but now retail titans Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have turned up the heat. We found outstanding Father’s Day deals on top electronics with free, fast shipping in all categories.

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all have Father’s Day-specific pages as guides for gift selection. We discovered compelling savings on smart home devices, Apple Watches, iPad tablets, 4K TVs, smartwatches, and more. Inventories move fast and when hot deals sell out retailers load up new bargains. With astonishing discounts in every category at all three retailers, choosing can be confusing, but we’ve cherry-picked the best deals.

Top Picks

If time is tight and you’re searching for the very best deals, here are the sales that made us want to click their Buy buttons.

Amazon Deals



Amazon is the place to shop for smart home devices any time of year, particularly for deals on anything that works with Alexa. From TVs to soundbars, smartwatches, video doorbells, and smart home security, if you’re looking for electronics that entertain, inform, protect, or just make life more convenient, Amazon has a broad selection.

LG 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR — $397

— $397 Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer — $149

— $149 Echo (2nd generation) Smart speaker with Alexa — $65

— $65 Echo Dot (3rd generation) Smart speaker with Alexa — $29

— $29 Ring Video Doorbell 2 — $159

— $159 Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case — $469

— $469 Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (42mm) Midnight Black — $280

— $280 Fitbit Ionic Watch — $200

Walmart Deals



Walmart’s deep selection and competitive deals on 4K TVs make the big box store and online retail giant the first stop for shoppers. If you don’t check Walmart’s prices for specific models you’re considering you could spend money that could put to much better use, like buying a sound bar or a smartwatch. Walmart is also the go-to site for Google Assistant smart speakers and displays, with frequent sales and exclusive bundles. Sales on Apple products are rare overall, but if there’s a deal available on an Apple Anything, you’ll most likely find it at Walmart.

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV — $550

— $550 Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR LED TV — $598

— $598 Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV — $480

— $480 Apple Watch Series 3 GPS — $199

— $199 Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi — $249

— $249 Google Home Smart Speaker and Google Assistant — $79

— $79 Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack — $299

— $299 Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch 8GB — $98

Best Buy Deals



Best Buy’s Father’s Day sales page leads with grills, tools, and coolers but we skipped to the electronics and found excellent deals for smartwatches, TVs, smart speakers, and noise canceling headphones. From smartphone holders to DSLR cameras and virtual reality headsets, Best Buy lines up plenty of tech for Dad Day.

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV — $500

— $500 Google Home Hub — $100

— $100 Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminun Case — $379

— $379 Garmin Instinct Smartwatch — $250

— $250 Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II — $300

— $300 Google Home Mini — $29

— $29 Samsung Galaxy Watch Smartwatch — $300

— $300 Vizio 70-inch E-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR — $780

Looking for more great stuff? Find early Prime Day deals and more on our curated best tech deals.

