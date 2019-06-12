Digital Trends
Best Father’s Day sales: Apple iPad, Ring security, and 4K TV deals

Bruce Brown
Father’s Day sales started early, but now retail titans Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy have turned up the heat. We found outstanding Father’s Day deals on top electronics with free, fast shipping in all categories.

Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy all have Father’s Day-specific pages as guides for gift selection. We discovered compelling savings on smart home devices, Apple Watches, iPad tablets, 4K TVs, smartwatches, and more. Inventories move fast and when hot deals sell out retailers load up new bargains. With astonishing discounts in every category at all three retailers, choosing can be confusing, but we’ve cherry-picked the best deals.

If time is tight and you’re searching for the very best deals, here are the sales that made us want to click their Buy buttons.

  • Echo Dot (3rd generation) Smart speaker with Alexa— $29
  • LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV— $550
  • TCL 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV — $500
  • Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer— $149
  • Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi— $249
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II— $300
  • LG 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR— $397
  • Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack— $299

Amazon Deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2
Amazon is the place to shop for smart home devices any time of year, particularly for deals on anything that works with Alexa. From TVs to soundbars, smartwatches, video doorbells, and smart home security, if you’re looking for electronics that entertain, inform, protect, or just make life more convenient, Amazon has a broad selection.

  • LG 49-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR— $397
  • Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer— $149
  • Echo (2nd generation) Smart speaker with Alexa— $65
  • Echo Dot (3rd generation) Smart speaker with Alexa— $29
  • Ring Video Doorbell 2— $159
  • Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Space Gray Aluminum Case— $469
  • Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch (42mm) Midnight Black— $280
  • Fitbit Ionic Watch— $200

Walmart Deals

amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs lg 65 inch 4k uhd led smart tv with hdr
Walmart’s deep selection and competitive deals on 4K TVs make the big box store and online retail giant the first stop for shoppers. If you don’t check Walmart’s prices for specific models you’re considering you could spend money that could put to much better use, like buying a sound bar or a smartwatch. Walmart is also the go-to site for Google Assistant smart speakers and displays, with frequent sales and exclusive bundles. Sales on Apple products are rare overall, but if there’s a deal available on an Apple Anything, you’ll most likely find it at Walmart.

  • LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED HDR TV— $550
  • Samsung 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart HDR LED TV— $598
  • Vizio 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV— $480
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS— $199
  • Apple iPad 32GB Wi-Fi— $249
  • Google Home Smart Speaker and Google Assistant— $79
  • Google Nest Secure Alarm System Starter Pack— $299
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7-inch 8GB— $98

Best Buy Deals

amazon walmart and best buy fathers day sale on apple ring tvs bose quietcomfort 35
Best Buy’s Father’s Day sales page leads with grills, tools, and coolers but we skipped to the electronics and found excellent deals for smartwatches, TVs, smart speakers, and noise canceling headphones. From smartphone holders to DSLR cameras and virtual reality headsets, Best Buy lines up plenty of tech for Dad Day.

  • TCL 55-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR Roku TV — $500
  • Google Home Hub — $100
  • Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 44mm Space Gray Aluminun Case— $379
  • Garmin Instinct Smartwatch — $250
  • Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones II— $300
  • Google Home Mini— $29
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch Smartwatch— $300
  • Vizio 70-inch E-Series 4K UHD Smart TV with HDR— $780

