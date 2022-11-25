 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This 12.9-inch iPad Pro Black Friday deal is the best we’ve found

Aaron Mamiit
By
Someone holding the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro (2022).
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

It’s just been a month since the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro, so we weren’t expecting it to appear in this year’s Black Friday tablet deals. To our surprise, the tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is in the Amazon Black Friday deals with a $100 discount, which brings the device’s price down to $999 from its original price of $1,099. Apple’s latest devices usually don’t get cheaper during the shopping holiday, so if you were planning to buy the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, you shouldn’t miss this opportunity for some savings.

Why you should buy the Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022)

The latest Apple iPad Pro, the sixth iteration of the tablet that was just released in October, made a huge splash on its arrival. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro already claimed the title as the best big-screen tablet in Digital Trends’ list of the best tablets, partly because the edge-to-edge display with 2732 x 2048 resolution works great for multimedia, gaming, drawing, and watching streaming content, among many other purposes. The iPad Pro also offers unparalleled performance with Apple’s M2 chip, which can also be found in this year’s versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

Between the iPad Pro 2022 and iPad Pro 2021, the tablet’s predecessor, it’s recommended to go for the new version because of the powerhouse chip that will be able to handle intensive multitasking and the most demanding apps without any trouble and have the iPadOS 16 experience out of the box. The tablet’s design, cameras, and special features didn’t change between the generations, but there’s no need to fix something that isn’t broken.

Related

If you were hoping that the 2022 release of Apple’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro will appear in the Black Friday iPad deals, your prayers have been answered. The tablet’s Wi-Fi, 128GB version is down to $999 on Amazon, following a $100 discount to its sticker price of $1,099. However, like with most Black Friday deals, there’s no telling how much time you’ve got left to avail this offer. Just to be sure that you don’t miss out, it’s highly recommended that you complete your purchase for the sixth-generation iPad Pro as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Bose Black Friday deals: Save on headphones and speakers
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Cheap Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal means you can avoid making the same mistake as me
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 sitting upright on a bench.
You won’t believe how cheap this 2-in-1 Chromebook is for Black Friday
The Asus Chromebook Flip CX 5 flipped in tent mode.
The best Black Friday laptop deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Google Pixel Watch just got a big discount -– save $50 for Black Friday
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
Best Black Friday Printer Deals: Save on HP, Canon and Epson
Best Black Friday Printer Deals
This incredible LG 65-inch OLED TV Black Friday deal won’t last
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
This lifetime Microsoft Office license is $50 off for Black Friday
Computer user touching on Microsoft word icon to open the program.
Best Buy may have won Black Friday with this 75-inch TV deal
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.
Dell Black Friday Deals: Save on XPS 13, Alienware gaming PCs and more
Best Dell Black Friday Deals
Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Save on Series 8 and Ultra
Best Black Friday Apple Watch Deals 2022