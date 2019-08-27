Apple Watch and Fitbit Versa smartwatches get price cuts for Labor Day

Though Labor Day weekend is still a few days away, many of the best Labor Day sales have already arrived. Walmart, Dell, Lenovo, and HP have offered up some pretty substantial savings as we head into the holiday weekend. REI has also dropped its own massive sale, offering steep discounts on a variety of Suunto and Garmin smartwatches for the great outdoors. However, if you’re looking specifically for Fitbit and Apple Watch deals, the Amazon Labor Day sale is probably your best bet for savings.

Amazon’s sale is a bit more widespread than many of the smaller retailers. Without a central hub on the site for the best discounts, you really need to know what it is you’re looking going in. When it comes to smartwatch deals, though, there are almost always price cuts to be had. Right now, the retail giant is offering some decent savings on the Apple Watch Series 3 and Fitbit Versa smartwatches.

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) — $150 off

If you’re already a fan of Apple products, there’s really only one smartwatch you should have your eye on — the Apple Watch. While the Series 3 isn’t as powerful as the Series 4, it is still one of the best smartwatches on the market. With activity tracking, optical heart sensor, and the S3 dual-core processor, it certainly doesn’t lack features. The standard Apple Watch Series 3 can connect to your smartphone to give you text, call, and app notifications directly to your wrist. This particular model, however, takes it a step further by connecting directly to the network so you don’t need to be near your phone to access its full suite of features.

Normally priced at $379, the 38mm model is on sale for just $229 right now. This discount does come with a catch, though. This model is currently out of stock until September 29, so you’d have to wait a month before you can slap it on your wrist. Alternatively, you can get the regular GPS version for the same price.

Fitbit Versa — $30 off

While not quite as popular as the Apple Watch, the Versa offers many of the same features at a much lower price point. Activity tracking, smartphone notifications, and 15 different exercise modes make it a lot more fitness-focused than many traditional options on the market. Unlike the Series 3 above, the Fitbit Versa does not come with built-in GPS. However, it does allow you to store and play up to 300 songs directly from your wrist and utilized on-screen workouts.

Normally priced at $200, the Fitbit Versa is down to just $170 on Amazon. You can also pick up the Lite edition for $20 less if you want a stripped-down version.

More Smartwatch Deals

Like any good sale, Amazon’s smartwatch deals aren’t just limited to these two options. If you’re looking for something a little bit more fashion-forward or rugged, there are plenty of savings to go around. We’ve gathered the best discounts available right now and piled them conveniently below.

Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch — $41 off

— $41 off Fossil Men’s Gen 4 Explorist — $96 off

— $96 off Ticwatch E — $48 off

— $48 off Garmin Vivoactive 3 — $59 off

