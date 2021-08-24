  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This ridiculously cool arcade machine is super cheap today

By
A portable home arcade machine that shows eight games on the screen.

It’s a great time to be alive for gamers, with the likes of PlayStation deals and Nintendo Switch deals offering consoles and games for novice players, hardcore veterans, and everyone in between. However, gaming deals also include retro gaming devices like the Arcade1Up PartyCade, which is available from QVC with a $90 discount that lowers the portable arcade machine’s price to $210 from its original price of $300.

The Arcade1Up PartyCade is designed to sit on a table, or be mounted on a wall or door. It’s not just an ornament though, as it comes with eight classic games depending on the variant that you choose. The Pacman version includes Pacman, Super Pacman, Pac & Pal, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, and Mappy, while the Ms. Pacman version includes Ms. Pacman, Super Pacman, Dig Dug 2, Pac & Pal, Pacman Plus, Galaga, Galaxian, and Dig Dug.

One or two players can play the retro games on the Arcade1Up PartyCade’s 17-inch color LCD screen, with a joystick and buttons that capture the feel of the classic arcade machines. Probably the best part is that it’s a coinless operation, so there’s no limit to how many hours you play on the Arcade1Up PartyCade. Select the game that you want on the on-screen menu, then keep playing to your heart’s content.

Light up your gaming room with a portable arcade machine like the Arcade1Up PartyCade. It’s a no-brainer of a purchase from QVC, which is selling it for just $210 after a $90 discount to its original price of $300. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, it may be for good. If you’re already looking forward to all the fun that you’ll have from playing on the Arcade1Up PartyCade, then you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More gaming deals

The Arcade1Up PartyCade is a steal for its discounted price on QVC, but if you don’t think that it’s the right purchase for you, don’t sweat. We’ve rounded up some of the best gaming deals for consoles, games, and accessories that are available from various retailers — hopefully you’ll find an offer that catches your eye.

Logitech G923 Racing Wheel and Pedals (Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC)

$350 $400
Get into the racing mentality with this high-performance racing wheel and pedals. Enjoy TRUEFORCE, a force feedback systemfor extreme realism, and the streamlined design for better performance.
Buy at Amazon

OFM ESS Collection High-Back Racing Style Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$100 $232
This racing-style chair features contoured segmented padding, center-tilt control, flip-up arms, and weight capacity of 275 lbs. for comfort and durability.
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch + 128GB SD Card + 12-in-1 Carrying Case

$429 $479
Grab the hybrid console with complete accessories, including a 128GB SD card to install digital games and a carrying case that comes with Joy-Con cases, tempered glass screen protectors, and more.
Buy at Amazon

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle

$550 $676
Jump into virtual reality with this starter bundle, which includes the PlayStation VR headset, the PlayStation Camera, and a pair of PlayStation Move controllers.
Buy at Walmart

Logitech G502 Hero Gaming Mouse

$38 $80
Gain an advantage through this gaming mouse's 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weight system, and mechanical switch button tensioning. It also features programmable RGB lighting.
Buy at Amazon

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best cheap AirPods deals for August 2021: AirPods and AirPods Pro

apple airpods pro deal still available fathers day 2020 review db 12 2 768x768

Best cheap 4K TV deals for August 2021

Vizio OLED TV

What is laptop battery swelling?

battery life lie laptopbattery

Leaker claims the MacBook Pro 14 could come with a price hike

apple macbook pro 13 m1 review 08

Best cheap OLED TV deals for August 2021: LG and Sony

55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768

Best cheap QLED TV deals for August 2021: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Get a refurbished iPad for next to nothing today

Three different views of the 6th-generation Apple iPad.

The best Walmart TV deals for August 2021: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv

Dell’s best work-from-home laptop is over $600 off today

The Dell Vostro 5510 laptop, with a colorful image on its screen.

Splitgate: The best plays we’ve seen in the hit shooter

Shooting a portal in Splitgate.

The best hard drive enclosures

Don’t buy Skyrim for a 5th time. Mod the copy you already own

Thomas the tank engine in Skyrim

Best cheap projector deals for August 2021

BenQ TK800 Projector Review