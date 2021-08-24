This ridiculously cool arcade machine is super cheap today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

It’s a great time to be alive for gamers, with the likes of PlayStation deals and Nintendo Switch deals offering consoles and games for novice players, hardcore veterans, and everyone in between. However, gaming deals also include retro gaming devices like the Arcade1Up PartyCade, which is available from QVC with a $90 discount that lowers the portable arcade machine’s price to $210 from its original price of $300.

The Arcade1Up PartyCade is designed to sit on a table, or be mounted on a wall or door. It’s not just an ornament though, as it comes with eight classic games depending on the variant that you choose. The Pacman version includes Pacman, Super Pacman, Pac & Pal, Galaxian, Galaga, Dig Dug, Xevious, and Mappy, while the Ms. Pacman version includes Ms. Pacman, Super Pacman, Dig Dug 2, Pac & Pal, Pacman Plus, Galaga, Galaxian, and Dig Dug.

One or two players can play the retro games on the Arcade1Up PartyCade’s 17-inch color LCD screen, with a joystick and buttons that capture the feel of the classic arcade machines. Probably the best part is that it’s a coinless operation, so there’s no limit to how many hours you play on the Arcade1Up PartyCade. Select the game that you want on the on-screen menu, then keep playing to your heart’s content.

Light up your gaming room with a portable arcade machine like the Arcade1Up PartyCade. It’s a no-brainer of a purchase from QVC, which is selling it for just $210 after a $90 discount to its original price of $300. The offer may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, it may be for good. If you’re already looking forward to all the fun that you’ll have from playing on the Arcade1Up PartyCade, then you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Arcade1Up PartyCade is a steal for its discounted price on QVC, but if you don’t think that it’s the right purchase for you, don’t sweat. We’ve rounded up some of the best gaming deals for consoles, games, and accessories that are available from various retailers — hopefully you’ll find an offer that catches your eye.

