Security system tech is growing by leaps and bounds in the smart home market. Home security cameras help you feel safe in your living space by feeling more in control of your home. But smart home appliances such as Arlo’s wireless security systems don’t come cheap. For Black Friday, though, Amazon is slashing the prices on Arlo’s home security cameras and lights. If you were looking to buy quality indoor and outdoor security gadgets, now is your chance to save big with these three discounted packages.

Starting Thursday, you can get the Arlo Security System, which includes three wire-free HD security cameras, for only $229. These water-resistant cameras are normally priced at $350 on Amazon so this is a sweet $121 discount. You can use the Arlo app to stream live or rewind cloud recordings and be alerted with real-time alerts from the motion-activated cameras. Use voice commands with Alexa or Google Assist to initiate automatic recordings and alerts.

You can also save big on the Arlo indoor and outdoor home security lights. Grab these motion sensor lights for just $192, a huge $58 savings on its normal price of $250. These two-kit wireless lights come with multicolor LED lights to help you light the way at your home and feel safe.

This Arlo Pro Security System package comes with the base and five rechargeable wire-free HD Cameras. You can get your hands on this package for a discounted price of $630, which is $190 less than its usual price. Place these weatherproof cameras in your front door, garage, living room, and bedrooms, and feel connected to your home at all times. These rechargeable cameras come with two-way audio so you can speak to your dog or any front-door visitors. They also work with Alexa so you can get updates by voice commands.

