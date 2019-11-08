Best Buy drops Arlo Pro 2 and Nest Cam IQ outdoor security camera bundle deals

Now that the holidays are quickly approaching, the craze of gift shopping and vacation planning is starting to kick in. If you’re worried about burglars stealing your parcels or intruders breaking in while you’re away, arming your property with the right outdoor security camera is the way to go.

Home security shouldn’t be taken lightly, and that is why we recommend you stick to the best options on the market. Right now, Best Buy is holding a sale on two of the finest outdoor surveillance systems: The Arlo Pro 2 and Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor. Monitor your home while keeping the bad guys away by jumping on these awesome bundle offers.

Arlo Pro 2, 2-Camera Bundle with Base Station – $280 ($120 Off)

With the Pro 2 model, Arlo improves the original’s already great system to deliver more refined monitoring solutions. The video resolution has been beefed up to Full HD 1080p for clearer picture quality, while the incredible night vision ensures crisp footage both day and night. It’s also fully weatherproof and ready for indoor and outdoor use, wired or wire-free.

Unlike standalone smart cameras, Arlo’s utilization of a base station ensures optimized connectivity and security. It connects directly via Ethernet then broadcasts Wi-Fi signals to the connected cameras. This allows the cameras to receive the bandwidth they need no matter the traffic of your home network. What’s more, the base station has a built-in 100-decibel siren that is as loud as a smoke alarm.

Aside from motion detection, sound detection, and two-way audio, the Arlo Pro 2 also has a number of advanced settings that put it leagues ahead of most of the competition. It can be set up to remain active 24/7 when you’re away or only for specific hours when you’re at home. You’ll also be able to fine-tune the exposure to obtain the best possible image.

Take advantage of Best Buy’s bundle offer to save on the best outdoor security camera. The deal is further sweetened with the inclusion of accessories and tools including a power adapter, power cable, rechargeable batteries, and wall mounts. Order today for only $280 instead of the usual $400.

Google Nest Cam IQ Outdoor, 2-Camera Bundle – $599 ($101 Off)

If it’s superior night vision you’re after, the Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is an excellent option. When set to maximum settings, it can capture extremely crisp images at night even from long distances away. The area covered remains well illuminated with nice contrast, offering quality and clarity that surpasses the Ring. An Enhance mode is also available if you wish to zoom in on different locations and get a clear image of what you’ve zoomed in.

You’ll also benefit from the sound and motion detection, activity tracking, and “Person Seen” alerts. The camera will send live alerts to your smartphone if it hears loud sounds such as a window smashing. It can also zoom in on people detected in the field of vision and follow them as they wander. You can even train this outdoor security camera to spot people you know.

Its two-way audio is stellar as well. An integrated three-microphone setup picks up ambient noises like passing cars and birds humming. Voice recording and audio outputs, on the other hand, are clear and balanced.

The Nest Cam IQ Outdoor is undoubtedly expensive, but its premium price ensures a first-class user experience. There’s very little lag when viewing live footage on your smartphone, and notifications are received almost instantly. Score the 2-camera bundle on Best Buy today at a discounted price of $599 and walk away with $101 in savings. Purchase includes installation tools and power accessories.

