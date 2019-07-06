Share

Looking for a wireless home security system that’s reliable and easy to operate? Arlo is one of the better options on the market. If the price has been holding you back, Amazon has a great deal on the Arlo Pro Wireless 3-Camera Kit that you may want to check out before Prime Day 2019. This wireless security camera system would normally cost you $580, but a steep $250 discount drops the price to a more reasonable level.

IP65-certified weatherproof and 100% wire free, these Arlo Pro cameras can be installed virtually anywhere in your home as long as they’re within your Wi-Fi network range. Each piece is powered by a 2,240mAh long-lasting rechargeable battery to ensure uninterrupted security.

This camera system captures sharp and clear pictures for monitoring, thanks to its 1,280 x 720 video resolution. It also has a night vision mode that can illuminate low-light and dark areas of up to 25 feet, two-way audio that allows you to listen in and talk back through the built-in speaker and mic right from your smartphone, and a motion detection function that automatically sends you emails and push notifications in case anything moves. Motion sensitivity can be adjusted to fine-tune alerts and conserve battery life.

The deal also includes a one month free trial of Arlo Smart, which adds powerful intelligence to the cameras. You can customize alerts to detect people and contact emergency responders straight from your phone’s lock screen. This camera system is also compatible with Amazon Alexa, Echo Show, Fire TV, and Google Assistant, which allows you to view your live video with a simple voice command. You can also download the free Arlo app on your phone to keep tabs on what’s happening in your home as well as manage settings wherever you are.

Another noteworthy feature of this Arlo Pro camera kit is the built-in siren on the base station. This 100-decibel siren can be remotely controlled or programmed to go off when sound or motion is detected. You can turn off the siren with a button on top of the base station.

With excellent features, quality hardware, and versatile applications, it’s easy to see why Arlo remains a popular choice for homeowners. Their security devices may not come cheap, but with this deal, you can score an amazing surveillance system and save up to $250 dollars. Get the Arlo Pro Wireless 3-Camera Kit today on Amazon for only $330.

