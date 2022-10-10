As you may have heard, Amazon is having a Prime Early Access Sale, which is basically an October Prime Day with exclusive benefits to Prime members. As a result, Walmart is having a Walmart Rollback Sale to counter Amazon, and it is beating it to the punch starting its Prime Day counter a day early. What all this means is that you can pick up some cheap electronics as the two retail giants battle it out. If you’re looking for a great deal on a portable computer, check out this one on the Asus VivoBook Flip 14 at Walmart for just $359, which is $140 off it’s $499 normal price.

Why you should buy the Asus VivoBook Flip 14

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 is a great little laptop if you need something convertible and portable, two things you don’t often hear together in the same sentence. The Flip 14 is pretty fast given its 10th-gen intel i3-10110U, which is powerful enough to run the majority of productivity tasks you throw at it, although it may slightly struggle with editing work. Nevertheless, the 14-inch Full HD screen that can flip 360 degrees is excellent for those who need to take notes on the go, especially with the great pen experience, which you sadly have to purchase separately. Another downside is that you only get 4GB of RAM, which is on the lower end of the scale, but if you can upgrade it with another 4GB of RAM to get dual-channel performance, that will give you better overall performance as well.

The overall design is surprisingly great for a budget laptop, with an aluminum lid and a solid build, although the bezels are a little thicker for a modern small laptop like the Flip 14. It’s still surprisingly light, though, at just 3.09 pounds and 0.69 inch think, so it’s easy to slip into a bag and carry it with you without feeling like you’re carrying a couple of bricks. We also appreciate that it comes with a fingerprint reader, especially as the world is going more passwordless.

Even with its few downsides, the VivoBook Flip 14 is still a great convertible, especially with the $140 discount from Walmart bringing it down to $359, which is a steal for the specs and what you get. Of course, you can also look at some other Prime Day laptop deals for some more options.

Editors' Recommendations