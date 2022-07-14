My favorite free Prime Day deal is still available

Prime Day deals may officially be over but some of the best offers are sticking around a little longer. Right now, you can grab three months of access to Audible Premium entirely for free, saving you $45 on the usual price. All you need is to have a Prime membership and you can benefit from this amazing offer by hitting the button below. Not sure if Audible is for you? Read on while we take you through its benefits.

Audible is Amazon’s audiobook service and it’s a great option if you love to read but never find the time to sit down with a book. The service allows you to stream all your favorite bestsellers as well as plenty of popular titles from the latest fiction to fascinating non-fiction. Audible offers up a great mix of content. For instance, it has Audible Originals which provide you with unforgettable stories and inspiration that you simply can’t hear anywhere else. Alongside that, there are well-known favorites from decades’ worth of literature as well as all the latest hits.

You can also use Audible to check out the best podcasts, ensuring all your favorite audio-based entertainment is in one place for added convenience. Besides all the streaming content, you’re also given one credit a month to buy any title from the premium collection and keep it forever. Even once your Audible subscription has lapsed, the purchase is still yours, so over the course of these three months, you can pick out three great books to keep after it lapses. Along with that, you get a 30% discount on additional premium selection titles, plus there’s access to exclusive sales. Audible works across pretty much every device imaginable so it’s simple to catch up on a book. It’ll even work with Kindle deals if you feel like taking some time out for reading. It’s an ideal option to pursue if you regularly travel and want to be entertained and learn something new, or if you simply want to relax at home without watching a screen.

Audible normally costs $15 per month but right now, you can sign up for three months entirely for free if you’re an Amazon Prime member. Just remember to cancel the subscription before the three months are up and you won’t have to pay a single cent. It’s a great deal for anyone keen to try out audiobooks without needing to pay.

