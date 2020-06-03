Save $28 when you subscribe to Audible Gold today

Bored of listening to music at home or on your daily walk? How about discovering the joy of audiobooks at a great low price for the next four months. Right now, you can sign up to Audible Gold for $8 per month for the first four months instead of paying the usual $15 per month. That’s an overall saving of $28 and you get tons of great content for the price.

Audible Gold promises to deliver the world’s largest library of audiobooks. It has everything from popular recent favorites like Ready Player One to autobiographical non-fiction like Trevor Noah’s Born a Crime. It definitely doesn’t stop there, though, with some great examples of non-fiction like Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between the World and Me providing important historical insight with so much more like that out there.

Audible is also the home of numerous Audible Originals like The Decision with Kevin Hart and David Spade’s A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World. You’re really not going to run out of something interesting to listen to here. Whether you want to learn something new or simply be entertained, Audible has you covered.

Audible Gold offers you 1 title every month along with a monthly selection of free and exclusive Audible Originals. It also includes guided fitness and meditation programs, along with the latest information from major U.S. newspapers too. The best part? Anything you download is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel the membership.

Listening is super easy as Audible works across multiple different devices thanks to its simple-to-use app. You can easily switch between listening via your Alexa speaker or by listening in the car or through your headphones during your workout.

Right now, Audible Gold is 46% off this summer with you only having to pay $8 a month for your first 4 months. The price then increases to $15 per month, which is still an awesome deal. Amazon will even give you a heads-up when your renewal is approaching so you won’t have to worry about forgetting to cancel if you’d prefer to do so.

The offer ends June 15 so you need to be fast to snap up this bargain. We’re confident that you won’t regret it.

