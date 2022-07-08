Back to School Sales 2022: Save on laptops, iPads and more

It’s time to think about stocking up on everything you need ready for when you head back to school. That’s why we’ve checked out all the best back to school deals going on right now. However, it’s important to remember that Prime Day is right around the corner. With just days to go until we see Prime Day deals kick off, it’s a smart move to hold off and wait until the price cuts are flowing as part of Amazon’s biggest sales event of the year. Prime Day starts July 12 and runs through July 13 so there really isn’t long to go until we see how deep the discounts can be.

If you can’t wait though, we get it. Sometimes, you simply need to buy right now, whether that’s because you need to replace something quickly, buy something as a last minute gift, or for some other reason. In which case, read on while we take you through the best deals you can shop today on back to school essentials, including laptops, tablets, and much more.

Live Last updated July 08, 2022 5:25 AM

Dell XPS 13 — $1049, was $1600 Home safety is one of the best applications for smart home technology and the Ring Video Doorbell is an easy way to smarten up your security. After a simple and straightforward installation process, you can use the Ring Doorbell's 1080p camera and mobile app to get a clear feed of what's happening at your front door, while the built-in mic and speaker provides two-way communication. You'll also get notifications when you have visitors, and the Ring Video Doorbell can pair with select Alexa devices, such as smart displays, for further integration with your smart home ecosystem. HP Laptop 14 — $280, was $400 Need a solid workhorse PC? HP has one of the best laptop deals on tap right now in this 14-inch number, which sports an Intel Celeron CPU paired with 8GB of RAM. That's twice the memory you typically see at this price point, meaning this laptop won't slow you down. The icing on the cake is the 128GB SSD, which again, is much more than what you normally find in this bracket (where you're often stuck with 64GB of eMMC storage). That's a very good set of specs for less than $300. Apple 10.2-Inch iPad (2021) — $309, was $329 Many tablets have come and gone, but the iPad still reigns supreme -- and even with higher-end offerings like the iPad Air and iPad Pro, the standard 10.2-inch iPad is still the Apple tablet we recommend for most people. Apple has kept it nicely updated over the years, and the iPad looks fantastic, runs smoothly, and offers a great user experience thanks to its slick iPadOS software. It's a great value at its regular price, but Amazon's early Prime Day iPad deals let you score one for even less. Apple iPad Air (64GB, Wi-Fi) — $559, was $599 A step up from the standard Apple iPad 10.2, the latest iPad Air features a larger, higher-resolution screen and better performance. It’s compatible with Apple’s Smart Keyboard Folio Case which debuted alongside the iPad Pro and can be used with the Apple Pencil too. It’s a must-have for anyone looking for one of the best tablets on the shelves for both work and play, who don’t need the increased processing power that comes with the iPad Pro. For most, the iPad Air is the perfect fit. Apple AirPods Pro — $200, was $249 The AirPods Pro are sweat-resistant, offer active noise-canceling to block out background sound, and have interchangeable silicone ear tips to help you get the perfect fit for a more comfortable extended-listening experience, and can last up to 4.5 hours on a single charge with noise-canceling enabled. They’re on sale at Amazon today for $200, which isn't quite the $159 we saw them for on Black Friday, but it's a nice discount if you can't wait until Prime Day next week.

