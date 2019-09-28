Bellator MMA is coming to California this weekend, with The Forum arena in Inglewood hosting Bellator 228. Mixed martial arts fans are anticipating an action-packed night, with the main and preliminary cards featuring a combined 16 fights – the main event being a featherweight title showdown between defending champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Juan Archuleta. If you’re looking for a way to stream bellator 228: Pitbull vs. Archuleta online this weekend, DAZN is the place, and we’re here to show you how.

Sports broadcasting is finally catching up to other online streaming services, with apps like DAZN making it much easier for cord-cutters to enjoy boxing, MMA, and more without a cable or satellite subscription. DAZN is especially great for lovers of martial arts, having teamed up with a large handful of fighting promotions – from Bellator to World Boxing Super Series and others – to let viewers stream live and on-demand content any time, any where, including big events like Bellator 228: Pitbull vs. Archuleta.

Bellator 228 has a lot of fights lined up for today, Saturday, but the highlight of the night is a featherweight title bout between current champ Patricio Friere and Juan Archuleta. “Pitbull” Friere, a Brazilian native, is a seasoned MMA fighter with a professional record of 29 wins and only four losses. Pitbull currently holds two Bellator titles – the lightweight and featherweight – making him the second-ever two-weight champion in Bellator history – and he’ll be defending his featherweight belt this round.

His challenger, American fighter Juan Archuleta, is something of an underdog in this fight, but he’s no newbie. He’s had only a single loss in his 24-fight career (all the others being victories), and while he’ll have a tough challenge ahead, Archuleta will be entering this fight aggressively in a bid to claim that Bellator featherweight belt as his prize. There are 16 fights in total across both the Bellator 228 preliminary and main cards, so be sure to check out the entire lineup here.

DAZN is where you’ll find all the action of Bellator 228, so if you’re looking for a way to stream it, now’s the time to sign up. If you like the flexibility of paying month-to-month, then the DAZN will cost you $20 monthly. However, the more economical option for die-hard MMA fans is the DAZN annual plan, which will set you back just $100, or about $8 per month. The Bellator 228 preliminary card fights start at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the main card bouts – including the Pitbull vs. Archuleta headliner – scheduled for 10 p.m.

