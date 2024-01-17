 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Panthers vs Red Wings live stream: How to watch the NHL game for free

Briley Kenney
By
FLA Live Arena before Florida Panthers NHL game.
By Gatorfan252525 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=118883027 / NHL

Tonight, at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers, with the Red Wings coming off four wins in a row, and all away games too. It’s anyone’s guess who the winner will be here, but it’s going to be an exciting match and one you’ll want to watch live. Naturally, that begs the question where to tune in, and if you don’t have cable, how you can watch the live stream? We have all the details for you, including a lead on how you can watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream for free.

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream

Since the Panthers vs Red Wings game is being broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports in the local network, that narrows down your options. We recommend tuning in with FuboTV, now just called Fubo. It allows you to watch live cable TV channels online just like a streaming service, but also, you can watch a ton of live sports events the same way. Depending on where you live, and the tier you subscribe to, you’ll get access to over 180 channels. The Pro plan, for example, is $80 per month for 184 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage so you can record live TV and watch later, and simultaneous streams for up to 10 screens at once. Mostly, you’ll have to pay for access, so if you want to watch for free, keep reading.

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream for free

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

We’re still talking about Fubo here because it’s truly the best place to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream later tonight. There is a neat little loophole you can use, and who doesn’t like that? Fubo has a free trial so you can watch for an entire week without paying a penny. After signing up, you get a whole week of access for free, which means you can watch any live sports that are broadcast during that week — like the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream. Be sure to sign up before the NHL match starts. You’ll need to download and install the Fubo app where you want to watch. You’ll miss out if that’s not done before the start of the game at 7 PM EST tonight.

Related

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream from abroad

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

If you’re traveling abroad, at some point you’ll realize most of your streaming services restrict access to certain content or entire libraries. That’s because they geo-restrict or block access based on your current IP, which is assigned based on where you are visiting. They know you’re in a different country, and prevent you from watching certain movies, shows, and live sports streams, whether you paid or not. There is a way to bypass region locks, however. A VPN or virtual private network allows you to browse from a remote IP so it looks like you’re logging in from your home country. We love NordVPN for this.

You have the option to sign up for a free trial for NordVPN to give it a try for up to a month, or, you can use one of the fantastic discounts to save money. The Plus plan is 52% off at $4.99 per month or $120 for the first two years, instead of its $254 standard price. With it, you get VPN software, malware protection, trackers and ad blockers, a cross-platform password manager, and a data breach scanner. Just like signing up to Fubo, make sure you do it before tonight’s big game. You’ll need to have the VPN set up and working before you can watch from abroad.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Cowboys vs Packers Live Stream: Can You Watch the Game for Free?
Dak Prescott gets tackled from behind.

Two of the NFL's most successful franchises of all-time square off for a spot in the NFC Divisional Round, as the Green Bay Packers travel to AT&T Stadium to take on the Dallas Cowboys this afternoon, at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Though the second-seeded Cowboys enter as significant favorites, the Pack won two of three down the stretch and certainly have the offensive firepower to make this one interesting. As such, this stacks up as a must-watch battle during wild-card weekend. Fortunately, there are plenty of different ways you can watch a live stream of the game, including a handful of free options. Let's take a look.
The Best Way to Watch Cowboys vs Packers

Read more
Man United vs Tottenham live stream: Can you watch for free?
Peacock TV home screen.

The Premier League is in action today, and one game you won’t want to miss is Man United vs Tottenham. It kicks off in an hour, at 11:30 a.m. ET, and if you don’t have access to a cable subscription, you may be wondering if you can watch the game online. You’ll be able to watch on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock TV, which is fast becoming one of the more popular standalone streaming services out there. We’ve got everything you need to know about watching the Man United vs Tottenham, so read onward for more details.
The best way to watch Man United vs Tottenham

The only way to watch Man United vs Tottenham online is with Peacock TV, but it would still be one of the best options even if that wasn’t the case. Peacock has a huge library of content you’ll get access to with a subscription, including the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock. You’ll also get access to dozens of Premier League games through the season, and coverage of even more sports events like Sunday Night Football. A Peacock subscription goes as cheap as $6 per month, with an ad-free option coming in at $12 per month.
Is there a free Man United vs Tottenham live stream?
A lot of streaming services used to offer free access to at least a portion of their content, but like many of them nowadays, there is no longer a Peacock free trial to utilize for the Man United vs Tottenham live stream. With the game streaming only on Peacock, you’ll need to get a subscription to watch. A subscription isn’t too far off from being free, however, as Peacock costs as little as $6 per month and there’s no commitment beyond one month. If you’re interested only in the Man United vs Tottenham, you can grab a $6 subscription and cancel before your month is up.
How to watch the Man United vs Tottenham live stream from anywhere

Read more
NHL live stream: How to watch hockey without cable in 2024
A hockey player skates on the ice.

Back in October of 2023, the first puck dropped on the 2023–2024 NHL season. Now that the new year is here, it's time to take a look at where you can stream your NHL matchups. With many people still cutting the cord with cable, sports fans always want to know where and how they can catch their favorite teams. In terms of the NHL, there are numerous outlets available for you to stay up-to-date with live streams of your favorite matchups.
Watch the NHL on Hulu+ Live TV Bundle 

Hulu with Live TV has become a prominent factor in NHL streaming for the last few years. Their plan allows viewers to watch two screens simultaneously and gives you unlimited DVR recordings. So if you miss any games, you can always catch up after the fact. Buying the bundle for live television also includes Disney+ and ESPN+ as well. Hulu with adds will cost you $7.99/month, with one month free after signing up. However, with ads, plus the live TV bundle along with Disney and ESPN+, it is $76.99 per month.

Read more