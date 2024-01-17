Tonight, at 7:00 p.m. ET, the Detroit Red Wings take on the Florida Panthers, with the Red Wings coming off four wins in a row, and all away games too. It’s anyone’s guess who the winner will be here, but it’s going to be an exciting match and one you’ll want to watch live. Naturally, that begs the question where to tune in, and if you don’t have cable, how you can watch the live stream? We have all the details for you, including a lead on how you can watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream for free.

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream

Since the Panthers vs Red Wings game is being broadcast on ESPN+ and Bally Sports in the local network, that narrows down your options. We recommend tuning in with FuboTV, now just called Fubo. It allows you to watch live cable TV channels online just like a streaming service, but also, you can watch a ton of live sports events the same way. Depending on where you live, and the tier you subscribe to, you’ll get access to over 180 channels. The Pro plan, for example, is $80 per month for 184 channels, 1,000 hours of Cloud DVR storage so you can record live TV and watch later, and simultaneous streams for up to 10 screens at once. Mostly, you’ll have to pay for access, so if you want to watch for free, keep reading.

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream for free

We’re still talking about Fubo here because it’s truly the best place to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream later tonight. There is a neat little loophole you can use, and who doesn’t like that? Fubo has a free trial so you can watch for an entire week without paying a penny. After signing up, you get a whole week of access for free, which means you can watch any live sports that are broadcast during that week — like the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream. Be sure to sign up before the NHL match starts. You’ll need to download and install the Fubo app where you want to watch. You’ll miss out if that’s not done before the start of the game at 7 PM EST tonight.

How to watch the Panthers vs Red Wings live stream from abroad

If you’re traveling abroad, at some point you’ll realize most of your streaming services restrict access to certain content or entire libraries. That’s because they geo-restrict or block access based on your current IP, which is assigned based on where you are visiting. They know you’re in a different country, and prevent you from watching certain movies, shows, and live sports streams, whether you paid or not. There is a way to bypass region locks, however. A VPN or virtual private network allows you to browse from a remote IP so it looks like you’re logging in from your home country. We love NordVPN for this.

You have the option to sign up for a free trial for NordVPN to give it a try for up to a month, or, you can use one of the fantastic discounts to save money. The Plus plan is 52% off at $4.99 per month or $120 for the first two years, instead of its $254 standard price. With it, you get VPN software, malware protection, trackers and ad blockers, a cross-platform password manager, and a data breach scanner. Just like signing up to Fubo, make sure you do it before tonight’s big game. You’ll need to have the VPN set up and working before you can watch from abroad.

