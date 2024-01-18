Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid live stream: Watch the Copa del Rey

Each year since it was founded in 1903, the Royal Spanish Football Federation hosts what is commonly referred to as La Copa del Rey. The tournament serves as a qualifier for the season that follows. It’s the oldest Spanish football competition played at such a grand level, thus making it one of the most prestigious tournaments in not just the sport but the world. Many followers and fans of the game have a certain game circled for this Thursday. Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid are set to square off, and here’s where to stream the matchup live.

Stream every game of the Copa del Rey on ESPN+

ESPN+ has become the home to many originals for the network as well as multiple broadcasts that are exclusively for the platform to help drive traffic on their streaming service. ESPN+ is now the home of the Copa Del Rey. Fans can now stream every single game from the tournament on the service. For U.S.-based customers, there are select games available as a simulcast on both the app and on television. Broadcasts of the games are available in both English and Spanish.

For any potential new customers to the service, ESPN+ is $11 a month, or you can purchase their annual plan for $110 a year, which would save you 15% instead. Lastly, you could also go ahead and purchase the Disney Bundle plan that gets you Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $15 a month or upgrade to ad-free for $25 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid Fubo TV

In the event that you may not have ESPN+ or cable to catch Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid if it gets picked up for a simulcast on both the app and the network, there is always FuboTV, which provides television and live sports for viewers. ESPN can be found on Fubo as well as many other networks and channels. Fubo is available for a free trial, and depending on your interests, you can buy plans that range from $25 a month to $100 a month.

Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid from abroad with a VPN

Obviously this match is being broadcast around the world, but international streaming services can be complicated and expensive. The simplest answer for streaming this match if you’re outside the country is a VPN. Grab NordVPN, the best VPN for streaming, and connect to a U.S. server, then use one of the streaming services listed above. NordVPN is currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Editors' Recommendations