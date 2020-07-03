  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best 4th of July TV Deals 2020: HDTVs, 4K TVs, and 8K TVs

By

The 4th of July TV deals have arrived, and there’s plenty to choose from. Whether you’re after a 49-inch LG 4K TV for the bedroom or a 75-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV for the living room, there’s something for everyone.

Best Buy seems to be leading the pack when it comes to 4th of July sales, so it’s no surprise the best deal comes courtesy of the Blue Shirt retailer: A 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV for only $330, down $20 from the usual $350.

Today’s Best 4th of July TV Deals

  • 49-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $300, was $320
  • 50-inch Samsung 7 Series 4K TV — $330, was $350
  • 65-inch LG UM6900PUA 4K TV — $500, was $550
  • 70-inch LG UM6970 PUA 4K TV $800, was $1000
  • 75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV$900, was $1100
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $950, was $1000
  • 55-inch LG B9 OLED 4K TV — $1300, was $1400
  • 75-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV — $1500, was $1700
UNBEATABLE VALUE

65-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Want to take your home viewing to the next level? This Samsung NU6900 delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Tizen OS on board, you'll never be short of 4K Ultra HD content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch LG UM6970PUB 4K TV

$847 $1,097
Expires soon
The 75-inch LG UM6970PUB is one of the best basic 4K TVs on the market, offering access to an impressive feature set including the firm's versatile webOS smart software for instant streaming.
Buy at B&H Photo
UNBEATABLE VALUE

50-inch Samsung NU6900 4K TV

$328 $430
Expires soon
It doesn't get better than this, folks: A 50-inch Samsung 4K TV for just $280. It's not short of features, either. Smart software for one-click streaming? It's got it. HDR10+? You betcha. Killer.
Buy at Walmart
BEST LED

75-inch Sony X800G 4K TV

$1,330 $1,400
Expires soon
The Sony X800G is one of the best LED 4K TVs in the business, beating the (LED) competition when it comes to how crisp and clear its 4K Ultra HD screen is. Throw in Android TV, and we have a winner.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

65-inch Samsung Q60R QLED 4K TV

$800 $900
Expires soon
Looking for an affordable Samsung QLED 4K TV? Meet the Samsung Q60R. 4K Ultra HD? HDR10? Smarts? This television has it all, making it the best stepping stone to the wonderful world of QLED.
Buy at Best Buy
ANDROID TV

65-inch Sony Bravia X900F 4K TV

$1,020 $1,200
Expires soon
Looking to take your entertainment setup to the next level? This Sony Bravia delivers eye-popping color, exceptional detail, and with Android TV on board, you'll never be short of 4K content to watch.
Buy at Best Buy
BEST TV

65-inch Sony Master Series A9G OLED 4K TV

$3,300 $3,500
Expires soon
The Sony Master Series A9G is a no-brainer for anyone who can afford it, so much so we named it the best television on the market. Period. Android TV? Check. 4K HDR? Check. Google Assistant? Check.
Buy at Best Buy
CURVED TV

55-inch Samsung RU7300 4K TV

$500 $550
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
QLED TV

75-inch Samsung Q900 QLED 8K TV

$3,500 $7,000
Expires soon
8K TVs are far from the norm, but if you're itching to see what the next-generation of high-resolution programming is going to look like, now's your chance. Be warned, though: 8K content is sparse.
Buy at Amazon
OLED TV

65-inch LG C9 OLED 4K TV

$2,200 $2,500
Expires soon
OLED is king, delivering one of the best viewing experiences money can buy -- so don't miss your chance to snag one of LG's finest OLED TVs at a rock-bottom price.
Buy at Best Buy
HUGE SCREEN

75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV

$700 $1,300
Expires soon
You can't go wrong with the TCL 4-Series, bundling a 75-inch 4K screen that's large enough to sit at the center of any entertainment setup and all the smarts you could ever need, driven by Roku OS.
Buy at Amazon
QLED TV

55-inch Samsung Frame QLED 4K TV

$1,065 $1,398
Expires soon
Built with minimalism in mind, Samsung's Frame TV can be configured to showcase artwork when it's not in use. Watching something on Netflix? The QLED screen is a work of art in its own right.
Buy at Walmart
CURVED SCREEN

65-inch Samsung Curved RU7300 4K TV

$700 $750
Expires soon
Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the action — and now’s your chance to own one of the best, on the cheap.
Buy at Samsung
Cheapest 4K Roku TV

TCL 43-inch 4K Roku TV

$230 $280
Expires soon
Prefer to have your Roku built in to your TV instead? Snag this great deal on a TCL 4K TV.
Buy at Best Buy

How To Choose A New TV

Want to bag a killer 4th of July TV deal? The first thing you’re going to want to do is set a limit — in terms of size and budget.

Done that? Now consider the various features that could be of use. If you’re after access to an unrivaled number of streaming services out of the box, a Roku TV is  best. Want to build a smart-connected home? You’ll want an Android TV.

More TVs

By now, you should have tunneled in on a manufacturer like Samsung or Vizio. The next step is to decide how important screen quality is.

If you’re a convenience viewer looking for a television to watch the latest Netflix Original in the afternoon, a 4K TV will do the trick. If you’re a movie or sports buff, consider something a bit more immersive like a QLED or OLED 4K TV, or even an 8K TV.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Buy 4th of July Sale 2020: All the best deals, all in one place

buy refurbished mac best

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for July 2020

Vizio OLED TV

Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

50 inch vizio v series 4k tv deal best buy memorial day sale 2020

The best cheap QLED TV deals for July 2020: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

These are the best Google Home and Google Nest deals for July 2020

Google Nest Home devices

The best cheap bread maker deals and sales for July 2020

best bread maker deals makers

eBay 4th of July Sale: Save 20% on must-have tech with this coupon code

Amazon discounts latest iPad 10.2, iPad Air, iPad Pro for 4th of July

Best 4th of July Laptop Deals 2020: Apple, HP & Dell

Order a Ring Video Doorbell now and Amazon will throw in a free Echo Dot

Amazon slashes price of Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop for 4th of July — save $310

nvidias ces 2019 presentation was all about gaming razer blade 15 advanced 6 720x720

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 at lowest-ever price for 4th of July

apple watch series 3 5 samsung galaxy active 2 deals amazon best buy pre memorial day sale news 18 720x720

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

The 10 best windproof umbrellas to help you weather the storm

Samsung Galaxy A20s, Galaxy A31, and Galaxy A51 discounted for 4th of July