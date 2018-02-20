Try before you buy with the best free trials on Amazon

Share

Have you ever been to an ice cream parlor, gazed into that seemingly endless selection of delicious flavors, and struggled to make a decision? We understand. Choosing a flavor of ice cream — much like choosing a new service — can leave you in an endless swirl of self-doubt. When it comes to spending money, you want to make sure you’re making the right choice.

Fortunately for all the hesitant folks out there, Amazon has a surprisingly wide selection of free trials to choose from. If you’re one to give things a go before forking over the dough, these are some great options for you. Pick up a free trial of Prime and read on to see the best Amazon free trials going on now.

Audible Free Trial Great stories can be told in so many different ways. Through the written word, movies, and TV, tales are spun to tickle our imagination and lighten our hearts. Audible is no different, it’s just an easier way to consume your favorite stories. You can pick up an Audible free trial from Amazon, as well as two free audiobooks to get you started. Free 30-day Trial Amazon Music Unlimited Amazon has access to just about every song under the sun — you just need to use this service to get access to it. If you already have an Amazon Echo in your home, this is a great service to sync to your smart speaker. You can pick up Amazon Music Unlimited free for 30 days. The price goes up to $8 after a month or $10 a month for non-Prime members. Free 30-day Trial Amazon Channels Unless you’re paying for cable, it can be difficult to find access to some of your favorite shows. With Amazon Channels, you can pick up free 7-day trials of HBO, Starz, CBS and more. You must be a Prime member to get access to these free trials, and you can pick up a free trial of Prime as well. Free 7-Day Trials Amazon Prime student free trial Did you know you can get Amazon Prime Student free for six months? All you need is a valid and current student email address to make this happen. This trial includes free shipping, access to thousands of free TV shows and movies, and exclusive discounts for college students. You can cancel your subscription at any time, or pay just $5.49 a month once your trial ends. Free 6-Month Trial Free Time Unlimited If you’re a parent, you probably know how hard it is to keep little ones entertained. With Amazon Free Time, you can get unlimited access to thousands of kid-friendly books, movies, TV shows, and games without having to worry about those youngsters seeing something they shouldn’t. You can pick up this free 30-day trial on Amazon, and keep the subscription for just $3 per month once the trial has ended. Free 30-Day Trial

