Digital Trends
Deals

Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from the Amazon event

Lucas Coll
By

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event – one of the biggest online retail days of the year, rivaled only by Black Friday – is less than a month away now. Although it’s only been a thing for a few years, other retailers have taken notice of Prime Day’s success, too, and have even started launching their own sales to compete with Amazon. That’s great news for deal-hungry shoppers, as it gives you even more opportunities to snag big-ticket items like Apple products on the cheap. And if Apple tech isn’t all you’re after, you’ll also be able to find discounts on smartphones and price cuts on Echo devices.

Although Prime Day 2019 hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still plenty of Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve already smoked out a few and have rounded them up below, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day and what you should (and shouldn’t) look for. These deals include everything from the Apple Watch to the latest iPads. We’ll be updating it regularly as Prime Day looms on the horizon, so be sure to check back frequently before the big sale kicks off.

Best Apple deals today

apple ipad 9 7 inch 2018 hello
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
  • Apple Watch Series 3: The last-generation Apple Watch has been hovering around $200 in recent months following the release of the newer Series 4, and this is a fantastic deal on a superb smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from both Walmart and Amazon ahead of Prime Day: The 38mm version rings in at $199 and the 42mm at $229, saving you $80.
  • iPad: The iPad Pro is great, but the standard 2018 iPad is still the best pick for most people, even if you’re not normally an iOS person. We’ve seen this one on sale almost all year so far for the low price of $249 from Amazon and Walmart ($80 off its normal $330 price tag), which is an incredible value for such a good piece of Apple tech.
  • MacBook: Aside from the less common iMacs, MacBooks are typically the most expensive products in the Apple family. The MacBook Pro can run well north of $2,000 depending on configuration, but the 12-inch MacBook is a solid and considerably more affordable computer for those in the market for a new laptop: A $299 discount brings it down to $1,000 from Amazon and Best Buy right now.
  • iPhone 8 (Recertified): Deals on iPhones might be the most elusive of the bunch, and when buying an unlocked model, your best bet is usually to go the refurbished route (hopefully we’ll get some Prime Day deals on new iPhones, but time will tell). These professionally recertified iPhone 8 ($375) and iPhone 8 Plus ($460) smartphones come factory unlocked from Amazon for roughly half the price you’d pay for new ones.
  • iMac: The iMac might not be as popular as the MacBook, but desktops still have their place, and so Apple is still cranking out these sleek all-in-one computers as long as people are buying them. Even last-gen models are pricey, though, but B&H has the 2017 iMac with a 4K Retina display on sale for $899, giving you a juicy $400 savings.

What Apple deals can we expect from Prime Day 2019

Given that Prime Day is up there with Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest retail events of the year and that there’s always an ocean of stuff getting marked down, it’s impossible to predict exactly what’s going to go on sale. In the past, Amazon has discounted everything from electronics and video games to clothing and home goods, and we are definitely expecting some good deals on Apple goodies like AirPods and MacBooks.

Amazon typically plays its Prime Day cards close to the chest until the event itself is about to kick off, so there’s no way to be 100% certain what Apple tech is going to receive those juicy discounts. Nonetheless, Amazon has been discounting Apple products all year so far, so we can expect to see even bigger price cuts on gadgets like the Apple Watch Series 3 and the 2018 iPad.

It’s also likely that Prime Day will feature some tidy savings on the newer stuff, like the Apple Watch Series 4 and 2019 iPad releases (namely the new Air and Mini) that we haven’t yet seen go on sale for deep discounts. Deals on new iPhones are also quite scarce on Amazon, so keep an eye out for a few of those to pop up on Prime Day as well.

What Apple deals should you avoid

It’s easy to get carried away during events like Prime Day and Black Friday considering that the deals are time-sensitive and often go out of stock even before the sales are over. It’s important to be mindful of a few pitfalls, however, so that you can avoid wasting money on something that’s not really a great deal. First, you should always be sure to check customer reviews to see if there are any common problems with a particular item (reading our reviews is a great idea too).

Secondly, bear in mind that since other retailers are competing with Prime Day now, you’ll want to scope them out to see if they have the same or even better deals than what Amazon is offering. Finally: Buying refurbished electronics isn’t necessarily a bad idea, but recertified products are available at good discounts year-round and won’t be the highlights of a big sale such as Prime Day. Instead, we recommend you keep your focus on the new stuff if you want a good deal, with one eye on those newer items that don’t go on sale often.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, Prime Day deals, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best smartphone deals for June 2019: iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and LG
best iphone deals 2019
Deals

Looking to upgrade? These are the best iPhone deals for June 2019

Apple devices can get expensive, but if you just can't live without iOS, don't despair: We've curated an up-to-date list of all of the absolute best iPhone deals available for May 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
amazon drops apple ipad pro price
Deals

Amazon deal cuts prices on the latest 11-inch Apple iPad Pro tablets

The Apple iPad Pro has been among our favorite tablets since its initial release in 2018. While Amazon and Samsung offer powerful products, no tablet can touch the iPad Pro's power and productivity. Score yours now on Amazon for just $699.
Posted By William Hank
canon powershot sx420 gets price cut on walmart
Deals

The Canon PowerShot SX420 bundle gets a massive price cut from Walmart

Looking for a feature-packed and lightweight camera? You may want to check out the Canon PowerShot SX420. Right now, Walmart is offering this model at a huge discount. Normally $611, it is available for only $189.
Posted By Erica Katherina
samsung gear sport amazon deal featured
Deals

Amazon cuts price on the Samsung Gear Sport smartwatch by a whopping 40%

In the market for a fashionable and powerful smartwatch that fits your active lifestyle? You're in luck, as Amazon is currently offering the Samsung Gear Sport at a massive 40% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2
Smart Home

Amazon has the best deal on the Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum right now

Amazon dropped its price for the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum more than it did for other Dyson V-series Animal models. The Dyson V8 Animal is the sweet spot in the lineup with features of later generations but the price of earlier…
Posted By Bruce Brown
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for June 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
lg 75 inch 4k tv deal 70um7370pua walmart
Deals

Walmart offers a fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

It's important that the television in our living room is large and clear enough to immerse everyone in the action — like this 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is now on sale for $940 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv 4 series walmart
Deals

You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

With there being thousands of TVs on the market, it's hard to separate the good from the bad. Fortunately, we have the answer to your prayers: a 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
razer ornate chroma keyboard amazon dal ornata mecha membrane gaming 2
Deals

Amazon drops the price on this Razer Ornata Chroma gaming keyboard

If you want to take your PC gaming to a whole new level, a standard keyboard won't cut it. Now is a great time to upgrade as Amazon is offering the Razer Ornata Mecha-Membrane Chroma gaming keyboard at a 20% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
kitchenaid nespresso bundle amazon deal kes0504ob
Deals

Amazon drops a 39% off deal on this KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle coffee maker

If you’re an espresso lover with little time to spend in the morning making coffee, the KitchenAid Nespresso Bundle might just be what you need. Normally $550, Amazon is currently offering it at a discounted price of $338.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ossia cota wireless power outdoors camping at night full
Deals

Planning a camping trip? Stock up on camp gear with 25% off at Huckberry

It's camping season, so now's a good time as ever to make sure you've got everything you need. Today might be the best day to do it: we've just come across a big in-season sale at online outdoor retailer Huckberry, which ends at midnight…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Dell G5 15
Deals

Dell drops big discounts on Inspiron 7000 and G5 gaming laptops for grads

Dell has been dropping deals on laptops all summer, and now in time for graduation day, you can score a Dell Inspiron 7000 15 laptop or a G5 15 gaming laptop at deeply discounted prices of just $830 and $900, respectively.
Posted By William Hank
arlo 4 camera kit amazon deal wireless home security system
Deals

Arlo 4-Camera Wireless Home Security System gets a hefty price cut on Amazon

With its no-nonsense operation, amazing battery life, and quick installation, the Arlo 4-Camera Wireless Security System hits all the right marks in home security. Get yours now on Amazon for a discounted price of $279.
Posted By Erica Katherina