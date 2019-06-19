Best Prime Day Apple deals: What to expect from the Amazon event

Share

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sales event – one of the biggest online retail days of the year, rivaled only by Black Friday – is less than a month away now. Although it’s only been a thing for a few years, other retailers have taken notice of Prime Day’s success, too, and have even started launching their own sales to compete with Amazon. That’s great news for deal-hungry shoppers, as it gives you even more opportunities to snag big-ticket items like Apple products on the cheap. And if Apple tech isn’t all you’re after, you’ll also be able to find discounts on smartphones and price cuts on Echo devices.

Although Prime Day 2019 hasn’t kicked off yet, there are still plenty of Apple deals to be had ahead of the big event. We’ve already smoked out a few and have rounded them up below, along with a quick and handy guide detailing what you can expect to see come Prime Day and what you should (and shouldn’t) look for. These deals include everything from the Apple Watch to the latest iPads. We’ll be updating it regularly as Prime Day looms on the horizon, so be sure to check back frequently before the big sale kicks off.

Best Apple deals today

Apple Watch Series 3 : The last-generation Apple Watch has been hovering around $200 in recent months following the release of the newer Series 4, and this is a fantastic deal on a superb smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from both Walmart and Amazon ahead of Prime Day: The 38mm version rings in at $199 and the 42mm at $229, saving you $80.

The last-generation Apple Watch has been hovering around $200 in recent months following the release of the newer Series 4, and this is a fantastic deal on a superb smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 3 is on sale from both Walmart and ahead of Prime Day: The version rings in at $199 and the at $229, saving you $80. iPad : The iPad Pro is great, but the standard 2018 iPad is still the best pick for most people, even if you’re not normally an iOS person. We’ve seen this one on sale almost all year so far for the low price of $249 from Amazon and Walmart ($80 off its normal $330 price tag), which is an incredible value for such a good piece of Apple tech.

The iPad Pro is great, but the standard 2018 iPad is still the best pick for most people, even if you’re not normally an iOS person. We’ve seen this one on sale almost all year so far for the low price of $249 from and ($80 off its normal $330 price tag), which is an incredible value for such a good piece of Apple tech. MacBook : Aside from the less common iMacs, MacBooks are typically the most expensive products in the Apple family. The MacBook Pro can run well north of $2,000 depending on configuration, but the 12-inch MacBook is a solid and considerably more affordable computer for those in the market for a new laptop: A $299 discount brings it down to $1,000 from Amazon and Best Buy right now.

Aside from the less common iMacs, MacBooks are typically the most expensive products in the Apple family. The MacBook Pro can run well north of $2,000 depending on configuration, but the 12-inch MacBook is a solid and considerably more affordable computer for those in the market for a new laptop: A $299 discount brings it down to $1,000 from and right now. iPhone 8 (Recertified) : Deals on iPhones might be the most elusive of the bunch, and when buying an unlocked model, your best bet is usually to go the refurbished route (hopefully we’ll get some Prime Day deals on new iPhones, but time will tell). These professionally recertified iPhone 8 ($375) and iPhone 8 Plus ($460) smartphones come factory unlocked from Amazon for roughly half the price you’d pay for new ones.

Deals on iPhones might be the most elusive of the bunch, and when buying an unlocked model, your best bet is usually to go the refurbished route (hopefully we’ll get some Prime Day deals on new iPhones, but time will tell). These professionally recertified ($375) and ($460) smartphones come factory unlocked from Amazon for roughly half the price you’d pay for new ones. iMac : The iMac might not be as popular as the MacBook, but desktops still have their place, and so Apple is still cranking out these sleek all-in-one computers as long as people are buying them. Even last-gen models are pricey, though, but B&H has the 2017 iMac with a 4K Retina display on sale for $899, giving you a juicy $400 savings.

What Apple deals can we expect from Prime Day 2019

Given that Prime Day is up there with Black Friday and Cyber Monday as one of the biggest retail events of the year and that there’s always an ocean of stuff getting marked down, it’s impossible to predict exactly what’s going to go on sale. In the past, Amazon has discounted everything from electronics and video games to clothing and home goods, and we are definitely expecting some good deals on Apple goodies like AirPods and MacBooks.

Amazon typically plays its Prime Day cards close to the chest until the event itself is about to kick off, so there’s no way to be 100% certain what Apple tech is going to receive those juicy discounts. Nonetheless, Amazon has been discounting Apple products all year so far, so we can expect to see even bigger price cuts on gadgets like the Apple Watch Series 3 and the 2018 iPad.

It’s also likely that Prime Day will feature some tidy savings on the newer stuff, like the Apple Watch Series 4 and 2019 iPad releases (namely the new Air and Mini) that we haven’t yet seen go on sale for deep discounts. Deals on new iPhones are also quite scarce on Amazon, so keep an eye out for a few of those to pop up on Prime Day as well.

What Apple deals should you avoid

It’s easy to get carried away during events like Prime Day and Black Friday considering that the deals are time-sensitive and often go out of stock even before the sales are over. It’s important to be mindful of a few pitfalls, however, so that you can avoid wasting money on something that’s not really a great deal. First, you should always be sure to check customer reviews to see if there are any common problems with a particular item (reading our reviews is a great idea too).

Secondly, bear in mind that since other retailers are competing with Prime Day now, you’ll want to scope them out to see if they have the same or even better deals than what Amazon is offering. Finally: Buying refurbished electronics isn’t necessarily a bad idea, but recertified products are available at good discounts year-round and won’t be the highlights of a big sale such as Prime Day. Instead, we recommend you keep your focus on the new stuff if you want a good deal, with one eye on those newer items that don’t go on sale often.

