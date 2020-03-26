  1. Deals
The Best Bidet Deals for March 2020: Cheap Bidet Toilet Seats

If you’re like most people, you’ve paid more attention to toilet paper, or the lack thereof, lately than you ever have before. With the recent shortages of paper products, many people are looking for alternative methods to clean themselves after using the toilet. Enter the bidet — these bathroom fixtures have been used for decades in countries like Italy, Portugal, and Spain and believed to have originated in France in the early 1700s. Though historically not as popular in the U.S., these toilets make a lot of sense in terms of cleanliness. But which is the best bidet? If you are open to trying new things and curious, there are some cheap bidet toilet seats available. If you are familiar with bidets and would like to add one to your bathroom, we’ve found some cheap options, too. Check out all of the best bidet deals below.

Today’s best bidet deals

Tushy Spa Premium Warm Water Bidet Attachment

$109 $119
Expires soon
This bidet attachment features temperature control and pressure and angle controls for a targeted spray. Includes everything for an easy install and requires no electricity or additional plumbing.
Buy Now

Inax Toilet Seat Bidet Elongated

$226 $407
Expires soon
This seat is heated and includes a remote that controls the temperature and water pressure. Also features independent self-cleaning nozzles.
Buy Now

Advanced Clean Slow Close SpaLet Electric Bidet Seat for Elongated Toilet

$357 $397
Expires soon
This seat features two self-cleaning nozzles for independent front and back cleaning. The nozzles and slow-close seat are antimicrobial. Includes a remote.
Buy at The Home Depot

Danco BioBidet Plastic Elongated Slow-Close Heated Bidet Toilet Seat

$369 $399
Expires soon
This heated seat features dual posterior/anterior self-cleaning nozzles that deliver an aerated pulsing wash. Made from durable germ-resistant plastic.
Buy Now

Washlet Round Toilet Seat Bidet

$380 $610
Expires soon
This seat is heated and features a water pressure control and temperature control. Fits on round toilets.
Buy Now

Tuva Smart Toilet 20- inch Floor Mount Bidet

$1,500 $2,313
Expires soon
This fixture features a heated seat, temperature control, water pressure control, and a remote. The unit is tankless and self-flushing.
Buy Now

How to choose a bidet

Bidets are not that familiar to most Americans, so choosing the right one for you may prove to be harder than you think. The first thing to consider is money. Although a bidet will save you money in the long run (on the cost of toilet paper), they aren’t a drop in the bucket. A whole unit can cost upwards of $1,000, and the toilet seats aren’t cheap either. The price of the bidet toilet seat or actual bidet is dependent on quite a few factors. The first factor is electric or non-electric. Almost all bidets that are on the cheap side are non-electric and, therefore, run based on the water pressure in your home. Electric bidets are packed with features such as heated seats, increased water pressure that is adjustable, ambient noise that muffles the sounds of nature, and more. Most electric units also come with a remote.

The second factor is water temperature. Almost all bidets offer heated water because cold water on sensitive areas is a no-no. However, the time it takes for the water to come up to a comfortable temperature is the main issue here. Some models have their own tank that holds warm water while other models use your house’s water heater to get the job done.

Self-cleaning nozzles are the next factor to consider. Having the ability to clean the nozzle before using it is a nice feature and feels more sanitary overall. Since some splashing occurs inside the toilet bowl when using it, being able to quickly rinse the nozzle is a definite positive.

Next comes the question of attachment, full seat, or entire fixture. Most attachment bidets are mechanical. If you don’t want an attachment hanging off the side of your toilet, a seat is the way to go. Seats are more expensive than attachments, but some of them offer additional features such as heated seats and slow-close lids. When it comes to a whole fixture, though way more expensive than an attachment or seat, the features are unparalleled. Most of them have heater water and seat with adjustable levels for each, adjustable water pressure, slow-close lid, electronic controls in the form a remote or attached side panel, a nozzle (or multiple nozzles) that has adjustable positions, and more.

