Best Buy Black Friday Laptop deals 2020: gaming laptops and 2-in-1s

Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals

Chromebooks and 2-in-1 laptops are a hot thing nowadays, but if all you want is a classic Windows machine without unneeded bells and whistles, then there are some very good cheap laptops to choose from in 2020 that are still packing the latest hardware. One case in point is the excellent Lenovo IdeaPad 3, which offers excellent power for a sub-$400 laptop (many of which run on rather Spartan mobile hardware). This one comes loaded with a 10th-gen Intel Core i3 CPU, a full 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid-state drive — in other words, pretty much perfect specs for work and general use.

That the 15.6-inch HD display is also a touchscreen (okay, so that’s one bell and whistle) is icing on the cake. A $250 discount knocks this Best Buy laptop deal down to a super-cheap $350.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Type Cover Keyboard — $599, was $959

Microsoft’s Surface Pro line offers some great tablets with laptop-like capabilities when paired with a Type Cover, but one of our enduring complaints is that they don’t come standard with the keyboard. This handy bundle deal solves that little gripe of ours: It gives you the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of memory, and 128GB of solid-state storage, which is more than enough muscle for work, streaming, and general everyday use. But what really sells this package are the included Type Cover Keyboard and the fact that the gorgeous 12.3-inch PixelSense touch display boasts a productivity-friendly 3:2 aspect ratio, which will leave you wondering why 16:9 ever became the standard.

These Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals let you score the Surface Pro 7 Type Cover bundle for $599 after a $360 discount knocks it comfortably below the $1,000 threshold. If you need some stronger hardware, the Core i5 model with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD is also on sale for $899, saving you $430.

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 Laptop — $600, was $780

Although 2-in-1 laptops are quickly becoming the new standard (touchscreens already being ubiquitous in today’s mobile world), many portable PCs featuring this design can be rather expensive. Enter this HP Envy x360: It combines an AMD Ryzen 5 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD — great specs for a work laptop — with great all-day battery life, a full-sized 1080p touch display, and the sleek modern design that we’ve come to expect from HP’s latest offerings.

If you like the idea of a 2-in-1 but want something with a more reasonable price tag than some of the $1,000-plus premium models out there, this Best Buy laptop deal lets you score the Envy x360 15 for just $600 after a very nice $180 price cut. The juiced-up Ryzen 7 model with 512GB SSD is also on sale for $770 ($180 off) if you want some extra power and/more storage.

Asus TUF GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Gaming Laptop — $600, was $800

The price gap between gaming desktops and gaming laptops has narrowed quite a bit in recent years, with brands like Acer, HP, Dell, and Asus offering some very solid portable PCs packing dedicated graphics cards. The Asus TUF laptop is one such high-value gaming machine: Its Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and GeForce GTX 1650 Ti GPU deliver plenty of combined power for running today’s games at high settings, while its 256GB SSD gives you some nice high-speed storage for your games and other programs.

This gaming PC also hits a nice sweet spot in size with its 15.6-inch 1080p display, offering plenty of screen real estate for enjoying your entertainment while still fitting into your backpack or shoulder bag. This Best Buy laptop deal rings in at just $600 ($200 off) — an excellent value for a GTX 1650-powered gaming PC that you can take on the go.

HP Omen GeForce GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop — $950, was $1,350

Most people know HP for its work-minded PCs, and this brand also has some very impressive gaming laptop offerings under its wide umbrella. The new HP Omen 15 gaming laptop sports excellent specs for a computer at this price point: It’s got an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a beefy 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics card which is the entry point for high-end GPUs. Those specs deliver more than enough muscle for daily work, general use, and running the latest games at high settings.

As a proper modern laptop, it has a suitably understated design (no garish angles or blinding LEDs here), yet its 15.6-inch 1080p display is a great size for productivity and entertainment with a vibrant and color-accurate IPS panel. A nice $400 discount means you can scoop up this Best Buy laptop deal for just $950 right now, pushing it just below the $1,000 mark.

Are all Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals worth it?

As with any retailer, not every discount you find at Best Buy is necessarily worth it. When shopping the many Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals that are available at any given time, you’ll want to do your due diligence and cross-reference with other websites to make sure the advertised sale price is actually a good bargain.

Once you’ve got a budget in mind, don’t just jump on the first discounted model you find that hits your price target and meets your hardware needs — there might be a better option lurking among the other Best Buy Black Friday laptop deals that you missed. That said, there are plenty of gems if you know what to look for, and you can rest assured that any of our picks are going to be worth it. We’ll also feature any of our favorite laptops when they’re on sale so you know you’re getting one of the best PCs along with a solid deal.

