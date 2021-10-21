There’s nothing more important than maintaining your personal health and wellness. Make the job a little easier with the right tools to monitor your health. If you experience high (or low) blood pressure, you know how important it is to monitor your blood pressure daily. Having the right equipment to get an accurate reading is essential to staying on top of your health. During early Black Friday deals, you’ll find some amazing markdowns on health and wellness products designed to help you monitor your personal health at home, at the gym, on the go, or anywhere else you may need to check your blood pressure or temperature. Staying healthy is essential, especially as we move into the cooler months, during which many people will be more susceptible to the cold and flu. Keep reading to find some of the best health gear deals going on today at Best Buy, or shop the entire sale on-site to find the products that best fit your individual needs. Want to track your wellness on your phone? Check out the best wellness apps of 2021 to find wellness monitors and fitness trackers for your fitness journey.

Beurer Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor — $30, was $40

Monitoring your blood pressure at home or on the go is essential for many people. Right now, you can get the Beurer Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor on sale at Best Buy for just $30, marked down $10 from its regular price of $40. This blood pressure monitor includes both the upper arm cuff and the digital display for easy reading of your results. This monitor can store up to 60 results for up to two users, so you can track your blood pressure status over a period of time. The cuff is adjustable and easy to use and comes in an extra-large design to easily fit on the upper arm. Storage case and batteries are included.

Withings BPM Connect — Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor — $70, was $100

If you need a more advanced version of a blood pressure monitor, we recommend this Withings BPM Connect Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor, on sale now at Best Buy for just $70, marked down $30 from its regular price of $100. This blood pressure monitor makes it easy and convenient to check and record your blood pressure at home or on the go. Featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to the Health Mate app, you can easily store your results and track your blood pressure readings over a period of time. You’ll get instant feedback on the LED screen to let you know your systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings, as well as your heart rate or BPM.

Withings — Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer — $69, was $99

With the seasons changing, the cold-and-flu season is upon us. It’s very common to contract these illnesses throughout the year, and one of the best ways to be aware of your health is to check your temperature. This can help you confirm whether you’re just feeling a little run-down from lack of sleep, over-exercising, or stress at work, or if you’re actually coming down with something and running a fever. This Withings Smart Temporal Thermometer is on sale now at Best Buy for just $69, marked down $30 from its regular price of $99. Able to take quick and accurate temperature readings from your forehead, the thermometer displays easy-to-read color-coded results so you can easily assess your temperature.

More health and wellness deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great health and wellness deals going on today. We’ve rounded up deals on some of the best health gadgets for you below.

