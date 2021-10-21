  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Health tech (including blood pressure monitors) is ON SALE at Best Buy today

By

There’s nothing more important than maintaining your personal health and wellness. Make the job a little easier with the right tools to monitor your health. If you experience high (or low) blood pressure, you know how important it is to monitor your blood pressure daily. Having the right equipment to get an accurate reading is essential to staying on top of your health. During early Black Friday deals, you’ll find some amazing markdowns on health and wellness products designed to help you monitor your personal health at home, at the gym, on the go, or anywhere else you may need to check your blood pressure or temperature. Staying healthy is essential, especially as we move into the cooler months, during which many people will be more susceptible to the cold and flu. Keep reading to find some of the best health gear deals going on today at Best Buy, or shop the entire sale on-site to find the products that best fit your individual needs. Want to track your wellness on your phone? Check out the best wellness apps of 2021 to find wellness monitors and fitness trackers for your fitness journey.

Shop the Sale

Beurer Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor — $30, was $40

Beurer Arm Pressure Monitor with digital display and arm cuff, on a white background.

Monitoring your blood pressure at home or on the go is essential for many people. Right now, you can get the Beurer Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor on sale at Best Buy for just $30, marked down $10 from its regular price of $40. This blood pressure monitor includes both the upper arm cuff and the digital display for easy reading of your results. This monitor can store up to 60 results for up to two users, so you can track your blood pressure status over a period of time. The cuff is adjustable and easy to use and comes in an extra-large design to easily fit on the upper arm. Storage case and batteries are included.

Buy Now

Withings BPM Connect — Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor — $70, was $100

Withings BPM Connect - Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor on a white background.

If you need a more advanced version of a blood pressure monitor, we recommend this Withings BPM Connect Wi-Fi Smart Blood Pressure Monitor, on sale now at Best Buy for just $70, marked down $30 from its regular price of $100. This blood pressure monitor makes it easy and convenient to check and record your blood pressure at home or on the go. Featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity to the Health Mate app, you can easily store your results and track your blood pressure readings over a period of time. You’ll get instant feedback on the LED screen to let you know your systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings, as well as your heart rate or BPM.

Buy Now

Withings — Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer — $69, was $99

Withings - Thermo Smart Temporal Thermometer being compared with the digital display by a person, over the shoulder view.

With the seasons changing, the cold-and-flu season is upon us. It’s very common to contract these illnesses throughout the year, and one of the best ways to be aware of your health is to check your temperature. This can help you confirm whether you’re just feeling a little run-down from lack of sleep, over-exercising, or stress at work, or if you’re actually coming down with something and running a fever. This Withings Smart Temporal Thermometer is on sale now at Best Buy for just $69, marked down $30 from its regular price of $99. Able to take quick and accurate temperature readings from your forehead, the thermometer displays easy-to-read color-coded results so you can easily assess your temperature.

Buy Now

More health and wellness deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great health and wellness deals going on today. We’ve rounded up deals on some of the best health gadgets for you below.

COOFANDY Men's Gym Workout Shorts Weightlifting Squatting Short

$17 $22
COOFANDY's stretchy and lightweight gym workout shorts with moisture-wicking and quick-dry technology provide maximum freedom during your workout, making them ideal for squatting and weightlifting. more
Buy at Amazon

Tempo Studio

$2,195 $2,495
The AI-powered smart home gym has everything you need for a complete and compact workout station. With its 3D sensors analyzing your form and movement it's like having a 24/7 personal trainer at home. more
Buy at Tempo.fit

Bowflex VeloCore Bike - 16"

$1,700 $2,000
The Bowflex VeloCore may be a stationary bike but it's engineered to sway, bend, and rock to increase the intensity of your riding experience. This will work out your arms and core as well. more
Buy at Best Buy

Amazfit T-Rex Pro Fitness Tracking Smartwatch

$130 $180
Amazfit's T-Rex Pro is one of the most affordable feature-rich smartwatches, sporting incredible capabilities including GPS, a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitor, and 100+ sports tracking modes. more
Buy at Amazon

NordicTrack Interactive Total-Body Training RW900 Rower

$1,700 $2,000
NordicTrack rower with a 22-inch interactive HD touchscreen, 26 resistance levels, and a one-year iFit membership ($396 value) for interactive workouts and coaching. more
Buy at Dick's Sporting Goods

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

$372 $500
This treadmill has a 16-inch by 50-inch running surface and a 5-inch LCD. Manual incline setting and speeds to 10 mph. Folds to save space. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Here’s how doctors say you should treat diastasis recti

http://www.blissmark.com

These are the 4 best rowing machines for cardio at home

www.blissmark.com

This is the correct way to take body measurements for weight loss

www.blissmark.com

Best Laptop Deals and Sales for October 2021

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

2021’s best TVs for under $1,000

TCL's 6-Series Google TV with mini-LED backlighting.

This 40-inch Roku TV is down to $230 in Amazon’s Black Friday sale

TCL 40-inch 1080p Smart LED Roku TV - 40S325 on sale at Amazon

Best cheap gaming laptop deals for October 2021

intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops

Google drops developer fees in the Play Store to as low as 10%

Google Play Store

The best outdoor security cameras for 2021

The Google Nest Cam (battery) mounted to a wall.

Uncharted’s first trailer sends Tom Holland on an adventure

Uncharted Movie

This Black Friday shopping hack will never leave you empty-handed

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Not ready for Windows 11? The Windows 10 November 2021 update is coming

Windows 10 refresh features.

Download AMD’s new driver now to fix a major Windows 11 bug

AMD Ryzen 5000 with no lid.