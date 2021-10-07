Nothing beats getting in a good workout from the comfort of your home. You don’t have to deal with the logistical hassles of packing a bag with your clothes, driving to the gym, and finding a parking spot. Plus, you can get your workout done whenever you feel like it, whether it’s first thing in the morning or before you go to bed. However, high-end fitness deals for home exercise gear can get quite expensive, especially if you’re looking for cardio equipment like treadmill deals or elliptical deals.

Fortunately, today, you can pick up some fantastic state-of-the-art NordicTrack deals on Best Buy that will take your home gym to the next level. You can get the NordicTrack Commercial 12.9 Elliptical Machine for just $1,200, a massive $300 off the original price of $1,500. There’s also the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle, which you can pick up for $1,600, a $200 discount on the regular price tag of $1,800. Lastly, if you’re more of a runner, you might be interested in the NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill, which you can get for $2,500, a huge $700 off from the standard price of $3,200. You can find out more about these exercise machines below.

NordicTrack Commercial 12.9 Elliptical Machine — $1,200, was $1,500

The NordicTrack Commercial 12.9 Elliptical Machine is a fantastic way to get your home gym started at an absolute steal of a price. It’s equipped with some excellent features that will get you moving, like a 10-inch HD touchscreen that you can use to watch guided workouts. It’s coupled with an iFIT membership, which you can use to view different activities from personal trainers to help you get motivated. It comes with 24 quick and responsive digital resistance levels, so you can instantly intensify your workout at the touch of a button. There’s also a workout fan that helps keep you cool and can automatically adjust depending on the intensity of your exercise. You can pick it up right now for $1,200, a hefty $300 discount on the regular price. If you’re interested in getting this machine, click that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can! These popular elliptical machines could run out at any time.

NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle — $1,600, was $1,800

If you’re more into cycling, then the NordicTrack Commercial S15i Studio Cycle might be the perfect exercise bike for you. Like the elliptical machine, it comes with a large touchscreen that you can use for guided workouts. It also has an auxiliary port that you can hook up with any device, so you can play your workout music using the bike’s built-in speakers. You can tailor the decline by 10% and the incline by 20%, letting you customize which parts of your body you want to workout during any session. It also comes with an adjustable saddle and ergonomic handlebars that will keep you comfortable throughout extended sessions. They even throw in a set of 3-pound dumbbells if you’d like to do cross-training! If this exercise bike catches your eye, it’s available for $1,600, a discount of $200. Get it before this offer ends.

NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill — $2,500, was $3,200

While it’s not the absolute beast that the NordicTrack X32i is, the 2950 Treadmill from NordicTrack is state-of-the-art and will make your next workout feel infinitely more enjoyable. There’s a massive, 22-inch Smart HD touchscreen with a fast W-Fi connection, allowing you to stay completely immersed in your workout. You can use it for studio sessions, immersive trips across the globe, or to watch your favorite shows on streaming services like Netflix. You can even hook it up to a pair of Bluetooth earbuds or connect your device to the built-in Bluetooth speakers. It’s equipped with a 22 by 60-inch tread belt that gives you a comfortable running experience, regardless of your running style or size. If you plan on using it for incline training, an enhanced lift monitor improves the experience even further. If you have limited space around your house, it also quickly lifts and folds up so you can easily store it somewhere else. Right now, you can pick up this fantastic treadmill for $2,500, down by $700 from the original price of $3,200. If you’re looking to power up your workout experience, click that “Buy Now” button before this offer expires.

These three machines are some of the best deals in cardio equipment right now, but if you’re looking for something else, you may want to check out some other offers from NordicTrack. Don’t go anywhere since we’ve put together a list of some of the most exciting discounted NordicTrack machines around. Read on to see some of our favorites.

