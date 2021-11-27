Wow, have we found the 70-inch TV Black Friday deal for you. Right now, you can buy a TCL 70-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for an amazing price at Best Buy. Ordinarily priced at $830, it’s down to just $600, saving you a huge $230 on the usual price. Easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there right now, you can’t go wrong with this deal. Unless, that is, you take too long and the deal expires. That’s why we also have your back with the Black Friday TV deals all neatly rounded up. There’s sure to be something there to entice you.

Coming from one of the best TV brands out there, this 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is sure to entice you away from even the highlights of the Samsung TV Black Friday deals going on at the moment. For the money, you get a huge screen, but you get so much more. That includes HDR, which promises bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. There’s also Clear Motion 120 which means you can enjoy fast motion sports and action scenes with clarity and smoothness at all times. It’s ideal for gamers and sports fans alike — whatever happens to be fast-paced, basically.

Alongside that are convenient features like Chromecast support, so you can easily cast videos and photos from your smartphone or tablet. There’s also Google Assistant, so you can speak to your TV and search for movies or shows that way. You can even control your smart home through your TV’s voice controls. On top of that is Bluetooth wireless connectivity plus a choice of Ethernet or Wi-Fi connections — whatever suits you best.

Normally priced at $830, the 70-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is down to just $600 at Best Buy for a limited time only. Snap it up now while stocks last; it won’t be forever.

Should you shop this 70-inch TV Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Typically, Cyber Monday can be the greatest hits of the Black Friday deals. Crucially, it often lacks some of the biggest sales, as retailers simply run out of stock by then. There’s never any guarantee that waiting around will pay off. Instead, you’re best off buying immediately. After all, if you change your mind, you can always cancel your order or even return the item if it’s already been shipped to you. There’s nothing to lose.

