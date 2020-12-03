If you’ve been dying to know what your pets are up to when you’re not home, now’s your chance to find out. The Blink Mini Indoor Security Camera is here to meet all your home monitoring needs at a new lower price. Once $35, Best Buy has slashed the price to just $25 in one of our Best Buy Cyber Week deals. Best Buy is also offering the camera for $5 if you buy it with an Echo Show 5 or Echo Show 8. If you’re just buying the camera, we suggest picking it up in-store, grabbing two, or padding your order to avoid shipping charges.

Buy Now

Amazon offered the same discount for Prime Day and also included the camera with a bundle for $5, but we’ve never seen an offer that beat this one. We suggest grabbing the Blink Mini Indoor this week if you want to snag this low price.

This 1080p HD plug-in security camera is extremely easy to set up. After you plug in the camera, connect to your Wi-Fi network and find the device on your Blink app. The camera comes with two mount screws that make it easy to hang. From there, you can view, listen, and speak to people and animals live in your home with the camera’s two-way audio. Don’t like what your dog is doing to your favorite pair of shoes? You’ll have a fighting chance of stopping Fido by communicating through the Blink app. Need to tell your teenager to turn off the TV and do homework? You can do that as well. You can also choose to get alerts whenever motion is detected or when custom motion detection zones are activated, so the camera can let you know when your cat has entered your bedroom. And as an added bonus, you can control the camera with only the sound of your voice when you pair it with an Alexa-enabled device. That’s quite a lot of functionality for just $25.

But this isn’t the only indoor home security camera on the market, so if you’re looking for your camera to do more or you want to pick up an outdoor camera as well, you can find other models and brands in our Cyber Week home security system deals. But if you’ve got your heart set on the Blink Mini, we suggest acting fast.

Buy Now

More Blink camera deals available now

Need to set up a full security system, indoors and out? Check out this Cyber Week Blink Outdoor Security Camera deal. And if you’re still in the mood for more Cyber Week shopping, there are dozens of treasures waiting for you in our Cyber Week deals, from robot vacuums to coffee makers. There’s something for everyone on your gift list this year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations