Check out the best Xbox One games you can get for $20 or less right now

The Xbox One has accumulated an awesome library of AAA games. Many of these can be yours for dirt cheap, and now is the time to grab some titles you might have missed. If you haven’t purchased an Xbox yet, the recent release of the upgraded Xbox One S provides some great opportunities to score a deal on a new Xbox bundle so you can enjoy the latest titles in 4K.

In this roundup, we’ve mostly featured games that are either exclusive to the Xbox One or ones that we did not include in our recent roundup of the best cheap PlayStation 4 games. Be sure to check out that list as well for some more ideas, as most of those titles are also available for the Xbox.

Halo 5: Guardians No Xbox collection is complete without some Halo. This franchise is arguably the one that put Microsoft’s original Xbox on the map, and the latest entry in the series features an all-new protagonist, the Spartan Locke, along with everybody’s favorite silent hero: Master Chief. Halo 5: Guardians takes you across three new worlds as you battle the remnant Covenant forces and unravel a new mystery involving the Chief and Cortana. You can play co-op with up to three of your friends, and after mastering the campaign, Xbox Live Gold members can continue to enjoy countless hours of multiplayer goodness. $19 from Wal-Mart

Batman: Arkham Knight Rocksteady’s groundbreaking Arkham trilogy comes to a close with the award-winning Batman: Arkham Knight. This franchise blew gamers away when it debuted in 2009, delivering a dark, modern reimagining of the world of Gotham that echoes Frank Miller’s The Dark Knight Returns. Where these games really shine is the gameplay, and Arkham Knight takes the action to the next level: Blast through the streets in the all-new Batmobile, engage in brutal hand-to-hand combat with the city’s vicious criminals, explore a greatly expanded Gotham City, and hunt down the all-new titular villain: The enigmatic Arkham Knight. $20 from Amazon

Forza Horizon 2 The Xbox-exclusive Forza series of racing games seems to keep getting bigger and better. Forza Horizon 2 is one of the largest and most critically acclaimed entries in the franchise, putting you in the driver’s seat and letting you explore and race across an open world set in scenic European locales. Choose from and customize more than 200 cars to race against other players — or just kick back and cruise around the huge in-game environment that is three times more massive than the first Forza Horizon. $18 from Amazon

Mortal Kombat X The infamous and controversial Mortal Kombat franchise of brutal fighting games has been running since the ’90s, and after a bit of a weird spell in the 2000s, the series has hit its stride again in recent years with titles like Mortal Kombat X. Fans will recognize classic fighters like Sub-Zero, Scorpion, and Kano, and veterans and newbies alike can try their hand at new characters including Kotal Kahn and Cassie Cage. Mortal Kombat X delivers all of the bone-crunching combat and over-the-top fatalities we all know and love, along with some new additions like the X-ray special moves that were first introduced in the 2011 Mortal Kombat reboot. $15 from Amazon

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Deus Ex remains one of the most iconic games ever made. Its prequel, Deus Ex: Human Revolution, exploded onto the scene in 2011 to great acclaim and featured a new protagonist, the cybernetic ex-cop Adam Jensen. Jensen’s story continues in Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, with Adam heading over to the Czech Republic at the behest of Interpol to infiltrate and thwart a ring of technologically augmented terrorists. One of the best aspects of the Deus Ex games is that you can choose how you want to play: Focus on stealth and subterfuge, or build up your strength and engage your enemies in open combat. You’ll explore a beautifully rendered cyberpunk dystopia as you fight, sneak, hack, and make important decisions that determine how the story progresses throughout the game. $17 from Amazon